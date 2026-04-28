G700 Redefines All-Terrain Capability with GAIA Ark Tech Test

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During Auto China 2026, JETOUR conducted a public "Fording Test" of the G700 (Ark Edition) in Beijing. Witnessed by authoritative media representatives from over 20 countries, this demonstration follows the vehicle's successful crossing of the Yangtze River in October 2025, showcases the technical excellence and safety prowess of Chinese premium off-road vehicles to the world.





True Fording，Not Just Wading

Wading remains one of the most demanding scenarios for hardcore off-road vehicles. Traditional solutions rely mainly on passive protection—such as raised air intakes and reinforced chassis sealing. JETOUR's latest testing marks a fundamental paradigm shift: moving from brief, passive wading to active, controlled fording.

The G700 (Ark Edition) transcends the base model’s 970mm wading depth with its exclusive GAIA Ark Tech. Utilizing an independent fording system, the vehicle achieved controlled steering and forward movement on the water's surface, demonstrating integrated technical expertise in buoyancy management, sealing, and water fording. This capability directly addresses a primary concern for off-roaders: the risk of engine stall or becoming stranded in extreme environments like flooded riverbeds or lake crossings.

Media observers described the scene as "paradigm-shifting." "Experiencing the G700 (Ark Edition) firsthand was a profound shock to me. The transition between land and water is incredibly seamless, and its stability on the water is remarkably composed. The vehicle’s hardcore performance and safety capabilities are truly beyond imagination," noted Aymane Chadidi, a top digital content creator from Morocco. "This experience allowed me to witness the major breakthroughs in China’s proprietary technology. With hardcore tech, Chinese automakers are building an unprecedented safety defense for global users, setting a new global safety standard through ultimate protection."





CEM-O System: The Tech Behind True Amphibious Drive

The G700's amphibious capability is rooted in the GAIA architecture. Designed specifically for all-terrain scenarios, the cornerstone of this performance is the CEM-O Amphibious Range-Extender.

Unlike standard hybrid systems, CEM-O integrates an independent 800V water fording system with its range-extending technology. Upon entering the navigation mode, the powertrain decouples drive from the wheels and redirects energy to dedicated water fording systems. Simultaneously, a comprehensive sealing system and independent engine waterproofing ensure the stability of core components while submerged. The IP68-rated waterproofing and intelligent navigation stability system demonstrated on-site work in tandem to manage buoyancy and directional control, marking the technical boundary between "cruise" and "uncontrolled floating."

Superior All-Terrain Performance of GAIA Architecture

The G700 and the GAIA architecture prove just as exceptional in terrestrial environments. Built on a professional body-on-frame off-road chassis, the G700 boasts triple differential locks and a 665kW combined power output, supported by practical Tank Turns and Crab-Walk Mode to boost agility in narrow and complex terrain. Positioned as an "All-Terrain Premium Off-Roader," it achieves comprehensive upgrades over traditional off-road vehicles.

The fording test serves as a critical validation of JETOUR's premium off-road product capability. Rather than treating the aquatic cruising capability as a gimmick, JETOUR utilizes these extreme scenarios as a "litmus test" for the reliability of the GAIA architecture. Although fording is not a high-frequency daily scenario, the technological capability and safety redundancy it embodies provide users with reassuring confidence that the system is "ready when needed yet indispensable." This gives users the assurance they need to handle various complex environments with ease. From an industry perspective, this exploration has extended the boundaries of automotive engineering from land to water, setting a new technological benchmark for the "all-terrain" concept.

JETOUR international - jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

JETOUR AUTO

Jinhua Road, Jiujiang District

Wuhu, Anhui, 241000

China

Tina Liu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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