Virtune is listing the Virtune Sui ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, April 28th, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, is announcing the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.
Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 300 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. The company also holds over 90% market share for crypto ETNs on Nasdaq Nordics.
About Virtune Sui ETP
Virtune Sui ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Sui. This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-level security.
Key Information about Virtune Sui ETP
- 1:1 exposure to SUI
- 0.95% annual management fee
- 100% physically backed by SUI
Virtune Sui ETP
- Full name: Virtune Sui ETP
- Short name: Virtune Sui
- Ticker: VIRSUI
- Trading currency: SEK
- First day of trading: Tuesday, April 28th, 2026
- ISIN: SE0025159833
About Sui
Sui (SUI) is a next-generation blockchain designed to handle high transaction volumes with near-instant finality and low fees. Powered by the Move programming language and an innovative object-centric data model, Sui enables developers to create scalable applications such as gaming, DeFi, and NFTs, while delivering a seamless user experience.
Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:
“We are very pleased to continue expanding our product offering in our home market, Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, we are listing the Virtune Sui ETP, a product that has been highly anticipated by investors across the Nordics. The ETP will be accessible through brokers and banks throughout the region, traded in SEK, and is 100% physically backed by SUI.”
If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, covering updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.
Press contact
Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)
Christopher@virtune.com
+46 70 073 45 64
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.
Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.