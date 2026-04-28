Virtune is listing the Virtune Sui ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm

Stockholm, April 28th, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, is announcing the listing of the Virtune Sui ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordic region.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 300 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. The company also holds over 90% market share for crypto ETNs on Nasdaq Nordics.

About Virtune Sui ETP

Virtune Sui ETP is a physically-backed exchange-traded product designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Sui. This is made possible through a transparent and physically-backed structure with institutional-level security.

Key Information about Virtune Sui ETP

1:1 exposure to SUI

0.95% annual management fee

100% physically backed by SUI

Virtune Sui ETP

Full name: Virtune Sui ETP

Short name: Virtune Sui

Ticker: VIRSUI

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Tuesday, April 28th, 2026

ISIN: SE0025159833





About Sui

Sui (SUI) is a next-generation blockchain designed to handle high transaction volumes with near-instant finality and low fees. Powered by the Move programming language and an innovative object-centric data model, Sui enables developers to create scalable applications such as gaming, DeFi, and NFTs, while delivering a seamless user experience.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our product offering in our home market, Nasdaq Stockholm. Today, we are listing the Virtune Sui ETP, a product that has been highly anticipated by investors across the Nordics. The ETP will be accessible through brokers and banks throughout the region, traded in SEK, and is 100% physically backed by SUI.”