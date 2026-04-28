Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S

Company announcement no. 12 - 26
28 April 2026

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 4 March 2026 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buy-back program, as described in company announcement no. 3 - 26. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purposes of the share buy-back programme are to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programmes, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

During the period, NTG will purchase its own shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 200,000,000, up to 1,250,000 shares (nominally DKK 25,000,000), corresponding to 5.52% of the current share capital of NTG.

The share buy-back programme will run from 5 March 2026 to 9 November 2026 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back program:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement199,932 33,692,096
21 April 202611,500193.42,224,451
22 April 202611,913192.12,288,637
23 April 20269,000190.31,713,083
24 April 20263,828186.0711,857
27 April 20261,091184.3201,062
Accumulated under the program237,264 40,831,185

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 658,668 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.91% of the current share capital of NTG.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations 
& External communications                                   
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com


Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement no 12_2026 Appendix_Company announcement no 12_2026
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