Green Manganese Advances Technology Development with Move to RecycLiCo Innovation Centre

DELTA, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium-ion battery upcycling company, and Green Manganese are pleased to jointly announce Green Manganese's relocation to the RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. Innovation Centre in Delta, British Columbia, marking a significant step forward in Green Manganese's technology development and scale-up strategy.

The RecycLiCo Innovation Centre is a purpose-built facility designed to support the advancement and commercialization of critical mineral processing technologies. The site integrates bench-scale laboratory capabilities with pilot plant infrastructure, enabling companies to move efficiently from concept validation to pilot-scale demonstration within a single, fully equipped environment. Green Manganese has entered into a fee-for-use arrangement with RecycLiCo, providing the Company with a revenue-generating platform while supporting the advancement of critical mineral processing innovation.

Green Manganese will leverage the Centre’s advanced laboratory to continue technology development while preparing for the deployment of its innovative pilot plant. The facility’s industrial-grade infrastructure provides an ideal platform for accelerating development and reducing technical risk.

Importantly, the Innovation Centre offers a conducive hydrometallurgy testing environment, significantly reducing process modelling timelines and enabling faster execution of pilot and demonstration-scale systems. This advantage allows Green Manganese to focus on technology optimization and innovation deployment without the typical delays associated with new facilities and capital efficiency.

"We are very pleased to welcome Green Manganese to the RecycLiCo Innovation Centre," said Richard Sadowsky, CEO of RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. "The Centre is built to provide innovators in the critical minerals space with an environment where they can move quickly from development to demonstration. Green Manganese is an excellent fit for our facility, and we look forward to supporting their progress as they advance towards pilot plant operation."

“We are excited to join the RecycLiCo Innovation Centre and collaborate within an ecosystem built for rapid innovation and scale-up,” said Alexey Demykin, CEO of Green Manganese. “This move enables us to accelerate our development timeline, validate our process at pilot scale, and take a major step toward commercialization.”

The relocation reinforces Green Manganese’s commitment to advancing sustainable processing solutions for critical minerals, supporting the development of resilient and environmentally responsible supply chains for the battery and steel industries.

About Green Manganese

Green Manganese Technologies is a critical minerals company developing a low-carbon process to recover high-purity manganese from local sources, mining tailings and industrial waste. The company's technology is designed to bring manganese processing onshore — reducing North America's dependence on imported supply and supporting domestic production capacity for the steel and battery industries.

greenmanganese.com

For more information, please contact:

Maria Poltorak

Green Manganese

Email: maria@greenmanganese.com

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

For more information, please contact:

Paola Ashton

PRA Communications

Telephone: 604-681-1407

Email: pashton@pracommunications.com

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