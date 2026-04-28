BOSS Zhipin's Ongoing Share Repurchases Reach Nearly RMB1.07 Billion in 2026

BEIJING, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB27.3 million to repurchase 588,046 ordinary shares on April 27. With this latest transaction, the Company has made repurchases for the past 26 consecutive trading days, deploying nearly RMB1.07 billion toward share repurchases year-to-date in 2026. This effort underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to delivering value to shareholders.