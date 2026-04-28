Ducommun Incorporated Announces First Quarter Conference Call

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2026 first quarter financial results on May 12, 2026, prior to the stock market opening. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Suman Mookerji, the Company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a call that day at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this registration link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Mookerji will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. A live webcast of the event can be accessed using this link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com



