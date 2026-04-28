Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Annual Financial Report

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

LEI Number: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

28 April 2026

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the "Company")

Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

Results announcement

The Company's Directors are pleased to attach the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025. The highlights include:

Increase in total shareholder value of 1.27 pence per share (1.74% total gain on opening net asset value per share) (2024: increase of 4.73 pence per share)

£279.7 million fund size (2024: £251.3 million)

Net asset value of 70.71 pence per share (2024: 73.04 pence per share)

Dividends paid of 3.60 pence per share in the year (2024: 3.68 pence per share)

£7.0 million shares purchased during the year (2024: £3.4 million)

Several successful sales in the year generating £16.7 million disposal proceeds

Change of registrar to The City Partnership (UK) Limited from July 2026

Annual General Meeting to be held virtually at noon on 9 June 2026

The Board also declared a first dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 1.77 pence per Ordinary share to be paid on 12 June 2026 to shareholders on the register on 15 May 2026.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, including the Notice of Annual General Meeting, are attached to this announcement. Alternatively, copies are available on the Company’s webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/AATG31Dec2025

In accordance with the UK Listing Rules, a copy of the report will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further details about the Company please visit the Company's webpage on the Manager’s website at: www.albion.capital/vct-funds/AATG.

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Telephone: 020 7601 1850

Attachment