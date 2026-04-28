Cobre is Now Live on the Borderless.xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage and Liquidity in Latin America





NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This integration brings stablecoin on and off-ramp capabilities across Latin America, more specifically Mexico and Colombia, to the Borderless.xyz platform.

Borderless.xyz , the global stablecoin orchestration and liquidity network, today announced that Cobre , a Latin America payments infrastructure company, is now live on its network. The integration adds stablecoin on and off-ramp capabilities across Latin America, expanding Borderless.xyz ’s liquidity depth in one of the fastest-growing regions for cross-border stablecoin payments.

Latin America has emerged as one of the most active regions for stablecoin adoption, driven by enterprise demand for faster settlement, more transparent pricing, and reliable cross-border infrastructure. Despite this growth, coverage across the region remains uneven, with meaningful differences in local payment rails, licensing requirements, and liquidity depth between markets. Cobre brings genuine in-market infrastructure depth to Mexico and Colombia, addressing the gap between regional presence and operational reliability that enterprise payment volumes require.

Through the integration, Borderless.xyz customers can access Cobre’s full payments stack - including cross-border payments and local payouts - through the Borderless.xyz API. Cobre supports stablecoin on-ramp flows, enabling enterprises to collect local fiat and convert directly into USDC or USDT, as well as off-ramp flows, settling stablecoin balances into local fiat in real time with no foreign exchange windows or prefunding requirements. The integration supports USDC, USDT, and RLUSD across Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Tron, and XRPL.

"Latin America has always been one of our strongest regions, and Cobre makes it stronger," said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of Borderless.xyz . "Their depth in Mexico and Colombia, combined with their stablecoin-native infrastructure, gives our enterprise customers better liquidity, improved rates, and the reliability they need to run high-volume operations with confidence."Stablecoin payments in Latin America are no longer a future conversation. They're happening now, and the infrastructure behind them determines who can actually operate at scale. Our integration with Borderless.xyz connects their global network with the operational depth we've built in Mexico and Colombia, markets where we process billions of dollars every month. For enterprises that need to move money fast and reliably across the region, that's a meaningful difference," said Jose Gedeon, CEO and Co-Founder of Cobre.

Cobre is now available to all Borderless.xyz customers through the existing API. Borderless.xyz ’s network currently connects wallet infrastructure to 14+ locally-licensed stablecoin providers across 95+ countries and 63+ fiat currencies.

About Cobre

Cobre is Latin America’s leading instant b2b payments platform. We solve the region’s most complex money movement challenges by building advanced financial infrastructure that enables companies to move money faster, safer, and more efficiently.

Cobre has three solutions that allow companies to optimize their treasury or build new products for their clients: Local Payments (local payments in real time), Cross Border Payments (global payments in real time) and Cobre Connect. All are designed to integrate with a company's existing systems in order to create intelligent and interoperable financial ecosystems.

Built for fintechs, PSPs, banks, and finance teams that demand speed, control, and efficiency. From real-time payments to automated treasury, we turn complex financial processes into simple experiences.

More info: https://www.cobre.com/

Contact: Ángela Martínez Lago angelam@cobre.co

About Borderless.xyz

Borderless.xyz is a global stablecoin orchestration and liquidity network. Its single API connects wallet infrastructure to 14+ licensed stablecoin providers across 94+ countries and 63+ fiat currencies, giving businesses the speed of an aggregator with the economics of going direct. Borderless.xyz is SOC 2 Type II certified and headquartered in New York. To learn more, users can visit our website: borderless.xyz .

Contact

Sarah Cohen

SJC PR

sarah@sjc-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7672c829-4fd8-4318-a290-3f9d92f193a5