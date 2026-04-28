Stallion Uranium Recommences Drilling at Moonlite Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Stallion”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: B76) Stallion Uranium is pleased to announce the successful recommencement of drilling operations at its Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan, and to provide shareholders with an update on the April 1, 2026 incident.

Drilling Update:

Drilling has now recommenced at the Moonlite Project. To date, the Company has completed approximately 1,900 metres of the planned 4,000-metre Phase 1 diamond drill program. Every drill hole completed so far has intersected significant alteration and structure.

Drill Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m ASL) Dip (°) Azimut (°) EOH (m) Status ML26-001 666791 6389215 510.9 -75 0 75.0 Lost ML26-001A 666791 6389215 510.9 -80 0 677.0 Completed ML26-002 664420 6389084 538.0 -75 0 77.0 Lost ML26-002A 664420 6389084 538.0 -77 0 618.8 Lost ML26-003 666691 6389226 511.0 -77 0 - Ongoing

*Drill holes ML26-001 and ML26-002 were lost due to poor rock conditions

*Drill hole ML26-002A was lost due to the incident that occurred on April 1, 2026

The first completed drill hole (ML26-001A) successfully intersected multiple fault zones in both the sandstone and basement rocks. This included two wide fault zones (approximately 66 to 109 metres) in the sandstone exhibiting strong quartz dissolution, brecciation, and broken core. In the basement, a significant graphitic fault zone was encountered, associated with strong to locally massive clay alteration. This zone is interpreted to represent the primary conductive source identified in the Company’s geophysical datasets.

Darren Slugoski, Vice President Exploration, said, “The consistent intersection of significant alteration and structural features in every hole drilled is highly encouraging for uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin. We are observing key indicators for uranium mineralization, including sandstone bleaching and dissolution, clay alteration, brecciation, and faulting. These elements often serve as pathways and traps for uranium-bearing fluids in the basin, and we look forward to advancing the program with refined targeting informed by real-time results.”

Figure 1 : ML26-001A Cross Section

Importantly, the intersection of a graphitic fault zone together with significant structural complexity and alteration strongly validates the Company’s integrated geophysical targeting model. These results confirm a structurally complex and altered system consistent with the Coyote corridor and support the presence of a fertile hydrothermal system.

Drilling continues to test priority areas within the interpreted conductive corridor, with emphasis on zones of structural complexity and alteration favourable for uranium mineralization. Stallion remains fully funded to complete the current program and continues to prioritize safety, environmental stewardship, and technical excellence as it advances exploration at the Moonlite Project.

Incident Update:

The Company is relieved to report that the two contractors injured in the isolated incident remain in stable condition and are receiving additional treatment. Stallion continues to provide its full support to the individuals, their families, and colleagues, and remains hopeful for their continued improvement and full recovery.

The site inspection and investigation have concluded successfully. The Chief Mines Inspector from Occupational Health and Safety Saskatchewan has granted approval for drilling operations to resume. Both Stallion Uranium and Base Drilling have fully completed all required corrective actions to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium Corp., said “We are grateful for the close cooperation and professionalism demonstrated by our team, the team at Base Drilling, and all regulatory authorities since the incident. Together, we have navigated a difficult experience with transparency, care, and a shared commitment to safety, allowing us to move forward responsibly while prioritizing the well-being of everyone involved.”

Upcoming Events:

On Tuesday April 28, at 3:00 pm Eastern Time, CEO Matthew Schwab will be providing further commentary in an interview with Romeo Maione on the company's exploration efforts and more information on the company and its plans for 2026. Further information can be found here.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to ‘Fuel the Future with Uranium’ through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “expects”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “forecast”, “projection”, “strategy”, “objective” and “outlook”) are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64459315-f791-4b4a-90bd-a9dd0b4645e2