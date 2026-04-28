AskNicely launches Reputation Manager to turn feedback into visibility, lower costs and growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses, today announced the launch of Reputation Manager, a major expansion into reputation management designed to help brands turn fragmented customer feedback into measurable growth.

For most service businesses, customer feedback is everywhere; surveys, Google reviews, social platforms, frontline conversations but they’re rarely connected. As a result, valuable insight is often buried in dashboards, spreadsheets or disconnected tools, leaving teams slow to respond and missing opportunities to influence how their brand is found and perceived online.

AskNicely’s new Reputation Manager brings these channels together in a single platform, enabling businesses to generate more positive reviews, respond faster across hundreds of review and listing sites, and directly link customer sentiment to online visibility and revenue outcomes.

For service-based brands operating across dozens or hundreds of locations, reputation is not just a marketing metric - it’s a core driver of growth. Online reviews influence how businesses rank in search, how customers choose between competitors, and how much they ultimately spend to acquire and retain customers.

Yet despite this, many organizations still treat surveys, reviews and listings as separate workflows, managed by different teams using disconnected tools.

AskNicely’s Reputation Manager closes that gap by combining real-time survey feedback with online review data, allowing businesses to identify issues faster, prompt customers to leave reviews, and take action at the local level where it matters most.

“There’s no shortage of customer data - the real challenge is acting on it before it shows up as a one-star review,” said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely. “Reputation Manager helps teams get ahead of the problem - capturing feedback proactively through smart surveys, using NiceAI to pinpoint issues at the branch or employee level, and connecting that insight directly to their online reputation. It gives teams a simple way to see what matters, respond quickly, and fix issues at the source - helping to improve experiences, lift ratings and attract more customers at a lower cost.”

The impact of reputation on business performance is significant and increasingly well understood. Positive reviews can reduce customer acquisition costs by up to 18%, while Google reviews alone account for approximately 15.4% of a business’s SEO ranking. At the same time, businesses with strong online reputations see an average 25% increase in customer retention.

Despite these clear links, many service brands still operate without a unified view of their customer feedback ecosystem - limiting their ability to respond in real time or proactively manage their reputation.

Reputation Manager addresses this by enabling businesses to:

Increase review volume by prompting customers at the right moment

Monitor and manage performance across hundreds of review platforms in one place

Respond quickly and consistently to customer feedback at scale

Connect survey insights with public reviews to identify trends and root causes

Improve local SEO and online visibility across locations



By integrating these capabilities into a single workflow, AskNicely helps organizations move from reactive reputation management to proactive growth.

“Reputation isn’t something you manage after the fact, it’s built in every customer interaction,” Ward added. “The businesses that win are the ones that can spot issues early, fix them fast and amplify what they’re doing well. When you connect feedback to frontline action, you don’t just improve experience - you can drive real business results.”

The launch builds on AskNicely’s broader vision to help service businesses turn customer signals into clear, prioritised actions. With the addition of reputation management, the platform now connects private feedback and public perception, giving organizations a complete view of how customer experience translates into growth.

For multi-location operators in industries such as healthcare, home services, legal and financial services, where local reputation plays a critical role in customer choice, this unified approach is increasingly essential.

AskNicely is used by more than 1,000 service brands globally, helping them capture real-time customer sentiment, improve frontline performance and strengthen their reputation across every location they operate.

With Reputation Manager, the company is extending that capability beyond internal insight - enabling businesses to shape how they show up in the moments that matter most: when customers are searching, comparing and deciding.

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

karen.davis@asknice.ly

+61409 933103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a8beeec-406d-4ea6-8c67-6642e5b39021