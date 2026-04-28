Señorita Broadens Portfolio With 1777, the Brand’s First Non-Alcoholic THC Spirit







ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Señorita , the leading THC margarita brand known for its delicious agave-based cocktails, is expanding its portfolio with 1777, a new non-alcoholic hemp-derived THC spirit — the first from a RYTHM, Inc. brand. Available just in time for Cinco de Mayo, 1777 comes in a 750mL bottle and includes 10mg of hemp-derived THC per 1.5 fl oz serving. The new format gives consumers a simple, familiar way to enjoy THC, whether they mix a cocktail or sip it on its own.

1777 represents a natural evolution for Señorita, expanding the brand into the fast-growing THC spirits category. Designed for sipping, mixing, and social occasions, 1777 stays true to Señorita’s focus on flavor, quality, and an approachable alternative to alcohol.

Crafted by acclaimed winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler, 1777 brings established winemaking expertise and balance to the THC category. Smooth agave notes form the foundation, layered with uplifting Acapulco Gold terpenes and bright Mexican lime, with dragon fruit adding a soft touch of sweetness and a subtle hint of chili extract rounding out the finish. The result is a layered yet approachable flavor profile that is easy to drink, offering a familiar option to consumers who typically reach for a cocktail, just without the hangover.



The name 1777 honors the year when hemp cultivation formally expanded across the New World. From Mexico to America, it became a widely planted crop with new and diverse uses. Today, 1777 reflects that spirit of transformation, marking a new chapter in how THC is experienced.

“As Señorita has grown, we’ve heard from consumers that they want more ways to enjoy THC,” said Joel Gott, co-founder of Señorita and 1777. “With 1777, we brought our flavor-first approach into a spirit, using the plant in a way that feels modern and approachable. We made it the same way we make wine — focusing on balance, flavor, and creating something you genuinely want to come back to. The result is something that fits easily into the night and feels just as good the next day.”

The launch of 1777 builds on Señorita’s continued growth and innovation. In 2025, the brand introduced Ranch Water, a crisp and low-calorie non-alcoholic take on the cult favorite cocktail that combines tequila, soda, and lime. Señorita became the first THC beverage available at a major U.S. arena, Chicago’s United Center. The brand continues to lead the THC beverage category.

1777 is available for direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce on SenoritaDrinks.com , as well as nationwide distribution at Binny’s and other leading beverage retailers. For more information and 1777 recipe inspiration visit SenoritaDrinks.com or follow @SenoritaDrinks on Instagram.

About Señorita

Señorita is the leading THC margarita brand in the U.S., redefining the standard for delicious flavors with non-alcoholic, hemp-derived THC canned cocktails crafted by award-winning winemakers Joel Gott and Charles Bieler. Made with organic Mexican blue agave syrup, fresh-pressed juices, and Himalayan pink salt, Señorita delivers bold cocktail flavor without the hangover. Available in Lime Jalapeño Margarita, Mango Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, and Ranch Water, Señorita comes in 5mg or 10mg THC cans. Señorita's newest offering, 1777, is the brand's first non-alcoholic THC spirit — a 750mL bottled expression featuring agave, Mexican lime, dragon fruit, and Acapulco Gold terpenes with 10mg of THC per 1.5 fl oz serving. Señorita products are available at major U.S. retailers including Circle K, Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and Binny's, with direct-to-consumer shipping to 30+ states via SenoritaDrinks.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial results including the potential for revenue growth from licensing and hemp-derived THC sales, the expected timing of the Company’s name and ticker symbol change, and potential trends in consumer preferences. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its public announcements and filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@RYTHMinc.com

Media Contact:

PR@hauscomms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ca69987-76f7-4a00-b977-8a3973c7394f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d53b9b63-7538-420b-a6cb-243d51ba923a