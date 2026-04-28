TDG Appoints Paul Geddes as Senior Vice-President Business Development and Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) announces the appointment of Paul Geddes, P.Geo, as Senior Vice-President, Business Development and Strategy, effective April 27, 2026.

Fletcher Morgan, Director and CEO of TDG, commented: “Paul brings technical and strategic experience that is directly applicable to TDG’s focus on disciplined growth and capital efficiency. His proven track record of advancing projects from discovery through to resource definition supports our objective of delivering accelerated returns from our Toodoggone and Anyox assets.”

Mr. Geddes has more than 25 years of experience in mineral exploration and resource development in precious and base metals. His career spans greenfield discovery through to advanced-stage resource definition and expansion, with a demonstrated ability to expand mineral inventories through disciplined, capital-efficient exploration programs.

Mr. Geddes has held progressively senior technical and leadership roles with both major and junior mining companies, including Noranda Mining and Exploration, Teck Exploration, INCO Technical Services, North American Palladium, Rainy River Resources, Osisko Development, and most recently, Senior Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development at Skeena Gold + Silver.

In 2023, he and his team were awarded the A.O. Dufresne Exploration Achievement Award for exploration success and resource growth at the Eskay Creek gold-silver project in British Columbia.

Mr. Geddes is a registered Professional Geoscientist and a member in good standing with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email:info@tdggold.com

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