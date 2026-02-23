TDG Discovers New ‘4300 Zone’ VMS Lens Below Former Hidden Creek Mine at Anyox Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new lens (4300 Zone) of volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) Cu-Zn-Au-Ag-Co1 mineralization located below the past producing Hidden Creek Mine, at its 100% owned Anyox Project located, in the Golden Horseshoe of British Columbia.

The Hidden Creek Mine was discovered in 1901 and operated between 1914-1935, with reported historical productiona of 22 million tons of 1.57% Cu (byproducts were not reported). Mining was completed to a vertical depth of ~300 metres before operations ceased due to low metal prices in the Great Depression. Despite multiple studies between 1950s-1990s, mining operations never resumed at Hidden Creek and no modern exploration was undertaken until Anyox Copper Limited conducted a 22-hole shallow drilling program in 2024 (NI 43-101 Technical Report published by TDG in November 2025).

Two deeper drill holes completed by TDG have outlined the newly discovered mineralization and are reported in this news release: 2024 drill hole ANY-24-003 was extended by TDG and then probed to generate the geophysical target; ANY-25-002 is the first modern drill hole targeting the geophysical “plate” that was generated. The 4300 Zone remains open for expansion in all directions. A third drill hole (ANY-25-003) has been completed and is a southerly, 80 metre step-out from ANY-25-002. Analytical results for ANY-25-003 are pending.

TDG is well-funded with exploration activities continuing. Anyox has tidewater access and can be explored year-round. Hidden Creek, in combination with the defined VMS horizon that runs through the Anyox Peninsula, represents a district-scale discovery opportunity for TDG.

4300 Zone: Defining the Next Chapter at Anyox

In an area never before tested by drilling or geophysical surveys, the 4300 Zone discovery drill hole ANY-25-002 intersected a broad interval of massive sulphides grading 2.1% CuEQb over 25.08 metres, (1.5% Cu, 0.7% Zn, 0.21 g/t Au, 11.9 g/t Ag, 118 ppm Co). Higher grade sub-intervals averaged 2.5% CuEQb over 14.80 metres, (1.8% Cu, 0.8% Zn, 0.25 g/t Au, 15.2 g/t Ag, 160 ppm Co), including 2.9% CuEQb over 10.80 metres (2.1% Cu, 0.8% Zn, 0.29 g/t Au, 18.0 g/t Ag, 202 ppm Co). This intersection occurs at a vertical depth of 900 metres below surface or 700 metres down-dip below the lowest level of the Hidden Creek Mine. An extension of 2024 drill hole ANY-24-003 to 1,025 metres provided the stimulus for this discovery via a highly conductive, off hole geophysical anomaly identified from a survey performed in Q4 2025. ANY-24-003 intersected 1.4% CuEQb over 5.38 metres, (1.1% Cu, 0.7% Zn, 0.03 g/t Au, 9.4 g/t Ag, 0 ppm Co), and is located 80 metres up-dip to the north from discovery hole ANY-25-002.

Fletcher Morgan, CEO, commented, “The discovery of the 4300 Zone confirms the broader potential of the Anyox District beyond the historic Hidden Creek Mine. Our disciplined, methodological, capital-efficient exploration strategy has allowed us to rapidly advance this target while maintaining a strong treasury. With the zone open in all directions and multiple additional geophysical targets identified, we are well positioned to continue systematic expansion drilling in 2026.”

Refining the Signal: From Conductors to Massive Sulphides

In 2025, the Company performed a deep penetrating electromagnetic (“EM”) geophysical survey over its land holdings in the Anyox District that resulted in multiple new targets. Most importantly, a large, highly conductive anomaly at depth below the past-producing Hidden Creek Mine was discovered. This very broad anomaly required additional refinement to help constrain its geometry and as such, three drill holes from the 2024 drilling program were extended (1,321 metres total), for the purposes of increasing confidence with more expansive downhole EM coverage. Although new anomalies were identified proximal to the Hidden Creek Mine, the largest, most conductive plate model was an off-hole anomaly below 2024 extended drill hole ANY-24-003 which intersected 1.4% CuEQb over 5.38 metres, (1.1% Cu, 0.7% Zn, 0.03 g/t Au, 9.4 g/t Ag, 0 ppm Co). Two geophysical anomalies (plate models) were detected, measuring up to 400 by 200 metres (“m”). The occurrence of a new massive sulphide intersection in ANY-24-003, paired with new off hole conductors in an area never historically drilled necessitated further investigation.

A Recognized and Predictable Geological Environment

The rocks and mineralization processes of the Hidden Creek deposits are typical of Besshi VMS systems. Besshi deposits are copper-rich end members of the VMS spectrum and host subordinate concentrations of zinc, gold, silver and cobalt.

Submarine volcanic rocks represent the original bedrock to the VMS mineralization, with later sedimentation extensively burying the entire system. However, the geological contact between the underlying volcanics and overlying sediments represents a prolonged geological time break where the VMS mineralization was deposited as lens-shaped mounds on the former seafloor. This horizon is where both the Hidden Creek deposit and 4300 Zone are located. The core of these lenses is typically copper dominated with lesser zinc concentrations, as opposed to the lens fringes, where a halo of zinc abundance increases relative to copper.

Ramifications: Early Indications of a Larger System

The hole-to-hole progression of both lens thickness and tenor of copper and zinc in the 4300 Zone drill holes currently suggests that these holes represent the outer limits, or halo, of a larger massive sulphide lens. This interpretation is further corroborated by the location and geometry of the geophysical plate models – the edge of the plates mimics the thinnest part of the zone as defined by ANY-24-003. Particularly important is that a volcanic-hosted, copper-rich stringer or feeder zone has not yet been identified by drilling. The feeder zone is often indicative of the core of a lens. Note that the No1 Lens at the now depleted Hidden Creek Mine measured 500 by 400 m and up to 75 m in thickness2.

Unlocking the Next Phase of Growth

Geophysical crews are currently performing downhole electromagnetic surveys on the two newly completed holes. Once completed, amalgamation of the new data and refinement of the plate models will be performed to pragmatically guide the next drilling program. Drilling of the 4300 Zone will resume in March 2026 once new targets have been developed and after a logistical resupply has been completed.

Table 1: 2026 Anyox Project 4300 Zone length weighted drill hole composites.

Core length weighted composites were calculated using a sample cutoff of >0.7% Cu. Capping of high-grade samples was not performed prior to compositing. Reported lengths are core lengths and not true widths due to the lack information in this area at this time.

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Co (ppm) ANY-24-003 900.62 906.00 5.38 1.1 0.7 0.03 9.4 0 Including 902.50 903.50 1.00 1.1 0.4 0.03 8.9 153 And 903.50 904.50 1.00 1.7 1.0 0.06 14.3 57 And 905.50 906.00 0.50 1.5 0.6 0.03 10.5 116 ANY-25-001 Abandoned ANY-25-002 1,028.44 1,053.52 25.08 1.5 0.7 0.21 11.9 118 Including 1,029.20 1,044.00 14.80 1.8 0.8 0.25 15.2 160 Including 1,031.20 1,042.00 10.80 2.1 0.8 0.29 18.0 202 ANY-25-003 Results Pending



Table 2: 2026 Anyox Project 4300 Zone Drill Hole Location Information

Elevations reported as metres above sea level (mASL) Collar coordinates are provided in UTM Z9N NAD83.

Hole Easting Northing Elevation Final Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) ANY-24-003 447,486 6,144,477 202 1,026 145 -89 ANY-25-001 447,018 6,144,283 224 280 89 -62 ANY-25-002 447,052 6,144,381 217 1,177 87 -62 ANY-25-003 447,018 6,144,283 224 1,200 86 -65



Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site at the Project. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry’s analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays, and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Anyox Project are administered on site by Equity Exploration Ltd with oversight from Paul Geddes, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Anyox Project and has validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Notes

a Historical Data: this news release includes historical information that has been reviewed by the QP. The review of the historical records and information reasonably substantiate the validity of the information presented in this presentation. The reader is encouraged to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating these data and/or results.

b Copper Equivalent: copper equivalent calculation performed using the one-year average of 2025 commodity prices in US dollars: Cu-$3.70/lb, Zn-$1.45/lb, Au-$3,450/oz, Ag-$40/oz, Co-16.00/lb. _As no reliable process recovery information for the Anyox mineralization is available, the following process recoveries were assumed based on those published for LOM metallurgical recovery rates derived from test work on blended ores for the McIlvenna Bay Deposit completed as part of April 2022 Feasibility Study by Foran Mining: Cu-91.1%, Zn-79.8%, Au-88.6%, Ag-62.3%; and for Co-85%.

c Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG Gold Corp. is a significant mineral tenure holder in British Columbia’s Golden Horseshoe, with over 60,000 hectares of exploration ground across the Toodoggone and Anyox mining districts.

In the Toodoggone District, TDG holds a 100% interest in ~50,000 hectares, including the past-producing Shasta and Baker mines and the high-grade Mets developed prospect. The Company has defined a gold-silver Mineral Resource Estimate at Shasta within the 5.5 sq. km Greater Shasta-Newberry (GSN) target area, which remains open for expansion (news release Jan 08, 2025). TDG is also advancing copper-gold porphyry exploration at Aurora West, contiguous with the AuRORAc discovery (news release Jan 17, 2025), and across TDG’s broader 53 sq.km Baker Complex.

At Anyox, TDG holds over 10,000 hectares, including the past-producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine, prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization.

TDG is well-funded and focused on advancing gold-silver epithermal opportunities at GSN, copper-gold VMS exploration at Anyox, and copper-gold porphyry targets near Aurora West.

Figure 1: Hidden Creek Mine and 4300 Zone Plan Map.



Figure 2: Hidden Creek Mine and 4300 Zone Longitudinal Section.





Figure 3. Hidden Creek Mine and 4300 Zone Vertical Section.

1 Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver-Cobalt

2 https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=103P++021

