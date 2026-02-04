TDG Continues Expanding Aurora West and Identifies New Porphyry Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to report the remaining drilling results from the 2025 Phase I exploration program at the Aurora West Zone and Phase II (step-outs), part of TDG’s Greater Shasta–Newberry (“GSN”) Project located in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia.

Results from the Company’s Phase I drilling program continue to demonstrate the emerging scale of the Aurora West Zone, now defined to approximately 1,000 metres (“m”) of strike, and extended at depth by the largest step-out completed to date (Table 1). Recent discovery of additional interpreted porphyry-style alteration approximately 600 m north of the Aurora Complex1 further supports the district-scale potential of TDG’s GSN Project (Figure 1).

Continued Expansion Confirms the Emerging Scale of Aurora West

Phase II (northern step-out) drill hole TDG25-020 (Table 2) represents the largest step-out completed to date at the Aurora West Zone and marks a meaningful expansion of Aurora West Zone mineralization. The hole intersected mineralized intervals grading 1.02 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 0.43% copper (“Cu”) over 14.0 m, and 0.57 g/t Au and 0.29% Cu over 24.0 m hosting in a broader interval of 86.3 m of 0.49 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu. TDG25-020 was terminated within mineralized compositionally andesitic rocks.

These results extend mineralization approximately 350 m down-dip from drill hole TDG25-012, which returned 1.30 g/t Au and 0.43% Cu over 88.0 m in a broader interval of 115.0 m grading 1.10 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu (Figure 2).

Aurora West Zone has continuously identified approximately 1,000 m along a north–south trend, underscoring the size and continuity of the system identified during this initial phase of drilling. The mineralized interval in TDG25-020 returned diluted gold and copper grades due to the presence of interpreted late, mafic compositional dykes at this specific drill location. At this early stage of exploration, individual drill holes are expected to reflect local geological conditions, and nearby step-outs may encounter materially different results where intrusive dilution is less pronounced.

New Porphyry Style Discovery North of the Aurora Complex

Exploratory drilling has also led to the discovery of a substantial new area of interpreted altered porphyritic intrusions and associated quartz-sericite-pyrite (“QSP”) altered rocks an additional 600 m north of the currently defined and expanded Aurora West Zone, intersected in drill holes TDG25-014 and TDG25-018 (Figure 2). Intervals of anomalous gold and copper concentrations were encountered associated in addition to intersections of significant visual QSP alteration.

The identification of broad intervals exhibiting strong alteration intensity represents increased exploration potential of the district. This discovery supports the interpretation that the Aurora Complex1 may form part of a much larger porphyry system, and that the broader GSN area remains highly prospective for additional discoveries.

The geometry, extent, and relationship of this newly interpreted porphyry-style zone to the Aurora Complex1 has not yet been defined due to limited drilling in the area. Follow-up exploration drilling is being planned to further evaluate this new target.

“What continues to stand out at our Aurora West Zone is the growing footprint of porphyry-style mineralization across our land holdings,” notes Fletcher Morgan, CEO of TDG Gold. “The identification of new porphyry-style bodies north of the Aurora West Zone reinforces our view that the Aurora West Zone and Shasta are part of a much larger system that is only beginning to take shape. Results from our step out drilling are consistent with early-stage exploration in a new geological environment and do not necessarily define the limits of the system as we have observed this hole-to-hole grade variability in other portions of the complex. With Aurora West Zone now extending approximately a kilometre, remaining open in multiple directions, and supported by the growth potential of the Shasta epithermal gold and silver resource, the district continues to develop as a strong candidate to support long-term regional mining and development plans.”

Table 1: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Zone/GSN length weighted drill hole composites. NSR – No Significant Results.

Hole From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) TDG25-006 NSR TDG25-012 554.0 669.0 115.0 1.10 0.38 incl. 556.0 571.0 15.0 0.57 0.20 and incl. 581.0 669.0 88.0 1.30 0.43 TDG25-015 501.9 685.0 183.1 0.46 0.19 incl. 520.0 530.0 10.0 0.79 0.25 and incl. 555.0 566.0 11.0 0.53 0.18 and incl. 633.0 648.0 15.0 1.03 0.31 TDG25-017 484.0 497.0 13.0 0.50 0.01 and 614.0 646.3 32.3 1.38 0.41 and 653.50 672.0 18.5 0.61 0.21 TDG25-019 631.9 692.0 60.2 0.59 0.26 incl. 635.0 659.1 24.1 0.94 0.35

* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.

**Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.

*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu.

**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.

Table 2: 2025 Phase II Aurora West step-out length weighted drill hole composites.

Step-Out Direction Hole From (m) To (m) Core

Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Southwest TDG25-011 Not assayed Northwest TDG25-014 174.0 177.8 3.8 0.02 0.12 and 305.0 313.5 8.5 0.23 0.02 and 454.2 454.9 0.7 0.02 2.24 Northwest TDG25-018 351.0 362.0 11.0 0.02 0.14 and 372.0 378.0 6.0 0.01 0.12 and 742.9 756.1 13.2 0.01 0.23 and 775.6 785.0 9.4 0.00 0.11 North TDG25-020 736.5 822.8 86.3 0.49 0.23 incl. 770.0 794.0 24.0 0.57 0.29 and incl. 806.0 820.0 14.0 1.02 0.43 Northeast TDG25-021 Incomplete West TDG25-022 Incomplete

* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.

**Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.

*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu.

**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.

2026 Winter Drilling Program / Shasta Gold-Silver Project

The Company is currently operating two drill rigs in the GSN/Aurora West Zone area. Due to topographic relief and elevated avalanche risk, drilling operations are currently restricted in certain portions of the Aurora West Zone. As a result, the 2026 winter drill program may temporarily focus on upgrading and potentially expanding the Shasta epithermal Au-silver (“Ag”) mineral resource4.

TDG completed ~13,250 m of modern large diameter diamond drilling at Shasta in 2021-2022 and published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate4 on January 08, 2025. The Shasta Au-Ag deposit is located within a mining lease and is the only Permitted Mine Area (“PMA”) in the Toodoggone outside of Kemess. Shasta is located ~800 m from Aurora West Zone and the mine access road runs through the top of the Shasta deposit to Aurora West Zone.

Shasta mineralization is vein and breccia-hosted, low sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag from surface to ~165 m depth and remains open along strike and at depth – the mineralized system has never been tested below ~250 m. TDG has published multiple target areas located within the GSN project footprint based on historical drilling and survey work (link). Geophysical and field survey work conducted by TDG in 2025 has identified three additional target areas that suggest epithermal Au-Ag potential and merit drill testing: Shasta South, Shasta West and Newberry South. Work planning is underway.

The Shasta Mineral Resource4 (Table 3) represents an important component of TDG’s broader district strategy and offers potential to complement longer-term development scenarios as exploration at Aurora West Zone continues to advance.

Table 3: Shasta 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate including Sensitivity (base case highlighted)*.

Class AuEq Cutoff In Situ Tonnage and Grade AuEq* Metal Au Metal Ag Metal AuEq* Au Ag NSR (g/t) Mt (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) ($CDN) (koz) (koz) (koz) Indicated

(Shasta) 0.30 15.169 1.13 0.86 31.2 101 552.3 417.2 15,231 0.35 13.327 1.24 0.94 34.4 111 533.1 402.6 14,718 0.40 11.881 1.35 1.02 37.3 120 515.8 389.3 14,256 0.45 10.710 1.45 1.10 40.2 129 499.8 377.1 13,832 0.50 9.743 1.55 1.17 42.9 138 485.1 365.9 13,438 1.00 4.580 2.50 1.89 69.3 223 368.5 278.0 10,207 Inferred

(Shasta) 0.30 19.331 0.87 0.65 24.9 78 543.1 405.9 15,469 0.35 16.927 0.95 0.71 27.0 85 518.1 387.9 14,683 0.40 14.865 1.03 0.78 29.1 92 493.4 370.2 13,888 0.45 12.930 1.12 0.85 31.4 100 467.0 351.1 13,066 0.50 11.482 1.21 0.91 33.5 107 444.9 335.2 12,374 1.00 4.388 2.02 1.56 51.9 180 284.5 219.6 7,323 Inferred

(TSF1) N/A 0.276 1.37 0.97 45.0 122 12.1 8.6 398

*N o tes to the MRE table: