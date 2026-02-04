TDG Continues Expanding Aurora West and Identifies New Porphyry Target

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV: TDG | OTCQX: TDGGF) (the “Company” or “TDG”) is pleased to report the remaining drilling results from the 2025 Phase I exploration program at the Aurora West Zone and Phase II (step-outs), part of TDG’s Greater Shasta–Newberry (“GSN”) Project located in the Toodoggone District of British Columbia.
Results from the Company’s Phase I drilling program continue to demonstrate the emerging scale of the Aurora West Zone, now defined to approximately 1,000 metres (“m”) of strike, and extended at depth by the largest step-out completed to date (Table 1). Recent discovery of additional interpreted porphyry-style alteration approximately 600 m north of the Aurora Complex1 further supports the district-scale potential of TDG’s GSN Project (Figure 1).
Continued Expansion Confirms the Emerging Scale of Aurora West
Phase II (northern step-out) drill hole TDG25-020 (Table 2) represents the largest step-out completed to date at the Aurora West Zone and marks a meaningful expansion of Aurora West Zone mineralization. The hole intersected mineralized intervals grading 1.02 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) and 0.43% copper (“Cu”) over 14.0 m, and 0.57 g/t Au and 0.29% Cu over 24.0 m hosting in a broader interval of 86.3 m of 0.49 g/t Au and 0.23% Cu. TDG25-020 was terminated within mineralized compositionally andesitic rocks.
These results extend mineralization approximately 350 m down-dip from drill hole TDG25-012, which returned 1.30 g/t Au and 0.43% Cu over 88.0 m in a broader interval of 115.0 m grading 1.10 g/t Au and 0.38% Cu (Figure 2).
Aurora West Zone has continuously identified approximately 1,000 m along a north–south trend, underscoring the size and continuity of the system identified during this initial phase of drilling. The mineralized interval in TDG25-020 returned diluted gold and copper grades due to the presence of interpreted late, mafic compositional dykes at this specific drill location. At this early stage of exploration, individual drill holes are expected to reflect local geological conditions, and nearby step-outs may encounter materially different results where intrusive dilution is less pronounced.
New Porphyry Style Discovery North of the Aurora Complex
Exploratory drilling has also led to the discovery of a substantial new area of interpreted altered porphyritic intrusions and associated quartz-sericite-pyrite (“QSP”) altered rocks an additional 600 m north of the currently defined and expanded Aurora West Zone, intersected in drill holes TDG25-014 and TDG25-018 (Figure 2). Intervals of anomalous gold and copper concentrations were encountered associated in addition to intersections of significant visual QSP alteration.
The identification of broad intervals exhibiting strong alteration intensity represents increased exploration potential of the district. This discovery supports the interpretation that the Aurora Complex1 may form part of a much larger porphyry system, and that the broader GSN area remains highly prospective for additional discoveries.
The geometry, extent, and relationship of this newly interpreted porphyry-style zone to the Aurora Complex1 has not yet been defined due to limited drilling in the area. Follow-up exploration drilling is being planned to further evaluate this new target.
“What continues to stand out at our Aurora West Zone is the growing footprint of porphyry-style mineralization across our land holdings,” notes Fletcher Morgan, CEO of TDG Gold. “The identification of new porphyry-style bodies north of the Aurora West Zone reinforces our view that the Aurora West Zone and Shasta are part of a much larger system that is only beginning to take shape. Results from our step out drilling are consistent with early-stage exploration in a new geological environment and do not necessarily define the limits of the system as we have observed this hole-to-hole grade variability in other portions of the complex. With Aurora West Zone now extending approximately a kilometre, remaining open in multiple directions, and supported by the growth potential of the Shasta epithermal gold and silver resource, the district continues to develop as a strong candidate to support long-term regional mining and development plans.”
Table 1: 2025 Phase I Aurora West Zone/GSN length weighted drill hole composites. NSR – No Significant Results.
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|TDG25-006
|NSR
|TDG25-012
|554.0
|669.0
|115.0
|1.10
|0.38
|incl.
|556.0
|571.0
|15.0
|0.57
|0.20
|and incl.
|581.0
|669.0
|88.0
|1.30
|0.43
|TDG25-015
|501.9
|685.0
|183.1
|0.46
|0.19
|incl.
|520.0
|530.0
|10.0
|0.79
|0.25
|and incl.
|555.0
|566.0
|11.0
|0.53
|0.18
|and incl.
|633.0
|648.0
|15.0
|1.03
|0.31
|TDG25-017
|484.0
|497.0
|13.0
|0.50
|0.01
|and
|614.0
|646.3
|32.3
|1.38
|0.41
|and
|653.50
|672.0
|18.5
|0.61
|0.21
|TDG25-019
|631.9
|692.0
|60.2
|0.59
|0.26
|incl.
|635.0
|659.1
|24.1
|0.94
|0.35
* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.
**Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.
*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu.
**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.
Table 2: 2025 Phase II Aurora West step-out length weighted drill hole composites.
|Step-Out Direction
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Core
Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|Southwest
|TDG25-011
|Not assayed
|Northwest
|TDG25-014
|174.0
|177.8
|3.8
|0.02
|0.12
|and
|305.0
|313.5
|8.5
|0.23
|0.02
|and
|454.2
|454.9
|0.7
|0.02
|2.24
|Northwest
|TDG25-018
|351.0
|362.0
|11.0
|0.02
|0.14
|and
|372.0
|378.0
|6.0
|0.01
|0.12
|and
|742.9
|756.1
|13.2
|0.01
|0.23
|and
|775.6
|785.0
|9.4
|0.00
|0.11
|North
|TDG25-020
|736.5
|822.8
|86.3
|0.49
|0.23
|incl.
|770.0
|794.0
|24.0
|0.57
|0.29
|and incl.
|806.0
|820.0
|14.0
|1.02
|0.43
|Northeast
|TDG25-021
|Incomplete
|West
|TDG25-022
|Incomplete
* Intervals are core-length weighted. True width is unknown.
**Composite results were built using 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu cut-off, although there may be intervals within the composite below 0.30 g/t Au and/or 0.1% Cu.
*** Calculated composites are truncated to two decimal places for Au/Cu.
**** Calculated composites may not sum due to rounding.
2026 Winter Drilling Program / Shasta Gold-Silver Project
The Company is currently operating two drill rigs in the GSN/Aurora West Zone area. Due to topographic relief and elevated avalanche risk, drilling operations are currently restricted in certain portions of the Aurora West Zone. As a result, the 2026 winter drill program may temporarily focus on upgrading and potentially expanding the Shasta epithermal Au-silver (“Ag”) mineral resource4.
TDG completed ~13,250 m of modern large diameter diamond drilling at Shasta in 2021-2022 and published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate4 on January 08, 2025. The Shasta Au-Ag deposit is located within a mining lease and is the only Permitted Mine Area (“PMA”) in the Toodoggone outside of Kemess. Shasta is located ~800 m from Aurora West Zone and the mine access road runs through the top of the Shasta deposit to Aurora West Zone.
Shasta mineralization is vein and breccia-hosted, low sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag from surface to ~165 m depth and remains open along strike and at depth – the mineralized system has never been tested below ~250 m. TDG has published multiple target areas located within the GSN project footprint based on historical drilling and survey work (link). Geophysical and field survey work conducted by TDG in 2025 has identified three additional target areas that suggest epithermal Au-Ag potential and merit drill testing: Shasta South, Shasta West and Newberry South. Work planning is underway.
The Shasta Mineral Resource4 (Table 3) represents an important component of TDG’s broader district strategy and offers potential to complement longer-term development scenarios as exploration at Aurora West Zone continues to advance.
Table 3: Shasta 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate including Sensitivity (base case highlighted)*.
|Class
|AuEq Cutoff
|In Situ Tonnage and Grade
|AuEq* Metal
|Au Metal
|Ag Metal
|AuEq*
|Au
|Ag
|NSR
|(g/t)
|Mt
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|($CDN)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|(koz)
|Indicated
(Shasta)
|0.30
|15.169
|1.13
|0.86
|31.2
|101
|552.3
|417.2
|15,231
|0.35
|13.327
|1.24
|0.94
|34.4
|111
|533.1
|402.6
|14,718
|0.40
|11.881
|1.35
|1.02
|37.3
|120
|515.8
|389.3
|14,256
|0.45
|10.710
|1.45
|1.10
|40.2
|129
|499.8
|377.1
|13,832
|0.50
|9.743
|1.55
|1.17
|42.9
|138
|485.1
|365.9
|13,438
|1.00
|4.580
|2.50
|1.89
|69.3
|223
|368.5
|278.0
|10,207
|Inferred
(Shasta)
|0.30
|19.331
|0.87
|0.65
|24.9
|78
|543.1
|405.9
|15,469
|0.35
|16.927
|0.95
|0.71
|27.0
|85
|518.1
|387.9
|14,683
|0.40
|14.865
|1.03
|0.78
|29.1
|92
|493.4
|370.2
|13,888
|0.45
|12.930
|1.12
|0.85
|31.4
|100
|467.0
|351.1
|13,066
|0.50
|11.482
|1.21
|0.91
|33.5
|107
|444.9
|335.2
|12,374
|1.00
|4.388
|2.02
|1.56
|51.9
|180
|284.5
|219.6
|7,323
|Inferred
(TSF1)
|N/A
|0.276
|1.37
|0.97
|45.0
|122
|12.1
|8.6
|398
*Notes to the MRE table:
- The Mineral Resource estimate has been prepared by Sue Bird, P.Eng., an independent Qualified Person. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is December 29, 2024.
- Mineral Resources are reported using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards and were estimated in accordance with the CIM 2019 Best Practices Guidelines, as required by NI43-101.
- Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves.
- The Mineral Resource has been confined by a “reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction” pit using the following assumptions, which were estimated from comparable projects:
- Au price of US$2,250/oz, Ag price of US$25/oz at an exchange rate of 0.74 US$ per CDN$;
- a 1.5 % NSR royalty;
- 93 % metallurgical recovery for Au, based on past TDG test work, historical mill records4 and nearby project comparables;
- 86 % recovery for Ag based on nearby project comparables6 and, while prior MREs assumed somewhat lower Ag recoveries based on historical mill records4 and limited past TDG test work, test work was not optimized for Ag recoveries. Further, test work at comparable projects indicate that improvement could be expected;
- 99.9 % payable Au; 95.0 % payable Ag; US$7.00/oz Au and US$3.00/oz Ag offsite costs (refining, transport and insurance);
- Mining costs of CDN$4.00/tonne mineralized material;
- Processing Costs of CDN$15/tonne and G&A of CDN$8.00/tonne processed;
- Pit slopes of 45 degrees.
- The resulting NSR equation is: NSR (CDN$) = 95.79*Au Grade*0.93 + 0.92*Ag Grade*0.86
- The resulting AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + Ag*0.00887
- The bulk density of the deposit is based on 2021 & 2022 measurements and is assumed to be 2.61 throughout the deposit and 2.00 for overburden.
- Numbers may not sum due to rounding.
Table 3: 2025 Phase I Aurora West/GSN Drill Hole Location Information
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Final Depth (m)
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|TDG25-006
|622,245
|6,348,049
|1,419
|648.7
|270
|-85
|TDG25-011
|622,171
|6,347,521
|1,525
|814.2
|0
|-90
|TDG25-012
|622,252
|6,348,249
|1,366
|877.4
|110
|-85
|TDG25-014
|622,000
|6,349,100
|1,242
|1024.0
|0
|-90
|TDG25-015
|622,253
|6,348,249
|1,366
|751.8
|120
|-77
|TDG25-016
|622,403
|6,347,799
|1,478
|209.2
|180
|-45
|TDG25-017
|622,307
|6,348,325
|1,324
|808.7
|255
|-90
|TDG25-018
|622,000
|6,349,100
|1,242
|791.0
|350
|-65
|TDG25-019
|622,253
|6,348,251
|1,364
|756.7
|65
|-78
|TDG25-020
|622,100
|6,348,685
|1,251
|869.0
|140
|-70
|TDG25-021
|622,470
|6,348,455
|1,331
|394.4
|250
|-85
|TDG25-022
|622,025
|6,348,100
|1,364
|344.5
|0
|-80
Collar coordinates are provided in UTM Z9N NAD83. Elevations are reported as metres above sea level (mASL).
Quality Assurance and Quality Control Protocols
Samples for the GSN 2025 drill program followed chain of custody between collection, processing and delivery to a Bureau Veritas (“BV”) or ALS Global (“ALS”) laboratory in Vancouver, B.C and North Vancouver, respectively. The drill cores were delivered to the core shack at TDG’s Baker Mine site, and processed by geologists who inserted certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates (pulp and coarse) into the sampling sequence at regular intervals. The 2025 drill core was cut in half (1/2 HQ core or NQ core) and placed in zip-tied polyurethane bags, then in security-sealed rice bags before being delivered directly from the Baker Mine site, to Bandstra Transportation Systems in Prince George, B.C., and ultimately to the BV or ALS laboratory in Vancouver and North Vancouver, B.C respectively. Samples were prepared and analyzed following procedures summarized in Table 4, where information about methodology can be found on the BV website, in the analytical guide (here) and (here) for ALS.
Table 4: Au, Ag and Cu Analytical Methods.
|Hole ID
|Laboratory
|Prep
|Method Au
|Method Ag
|Method Cu
|In This Release
|Bureau Veritas
|PRP90-250
|FA430
|MA200
|MA200
|TDG25-020
|ALS Global
|PREP-33AN
|Au-AA23
|ME:MS61r
|Cu-AA62
Quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) is maintained internally at the lab through rigorous use of internal certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates. An additional QA/QC program is underway by TDG Gold using certified reference materials (“CRMs”), duplicate samples and blank samples that were blindly inserted into the sample batch. If a QA/QC sample returns an unacceptable value an investigation into the results is triggered and when deemed necessary, the samples that were analyzed in the batch with the failed QA/QC sample are re-analyzed.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Kramar, MSc., P.Geo., VP Exploration for TDG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Notes
1 Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company’s properties. Any references to exploration results on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company’s properties.
2 Preliminary Assay Results: The data reported herein are considered preliminary, as the full set of assay results for the 2025 program has not yet been received. While the Company’s QA/QC protocols (including the insertion of blanks, CRMs, and duplicates) have been applied, the current dataset is not sufficient to fully assess laboratory performance across the entire program. As additional assay results are returned and incorporated, the Company will provide an updated assessment of QA/QC performance to ensure data integrity and reliability.
3Aurora/Aurora West Zone Mineralization Isoshell: The isoshell is calculated using data derived from length weighted composites from TDG (news releases Sept 02, Oct 15, Nov 26 2025 and this release) and Amarc Resourcesa,b,c,d,e,f,g utilizing a 0.3 g/t Au cut-off grade to generate an implicit model using radial basis function (“RBF”) interpolation methodology. This creates a very smooth, highly localised 3D interpretive model that is controlled by nearby data and has limited influence at long distance. This model is unconstrained to the geology/lithology but uses structural constraints (ie. known faults) to better illustrate the mineralized volume.
4Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE): All scientific and technical information relating to the TDG’s Shasta Project pertaining to the Shasta Mineral Resource Estimate (“Shasta MRE”) contained in this presentation is derived from the Technical Report dated February 21st, 2025 (with an effective date of December 29, 2024) titled “2025 Updated Resource Estimate For The Shasta Deposit” (the “2025 Technical Report”) prepared by Sue Bird, MSc., P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. Mineral Resources are reported at a 0.40 g/t AuEq cut-off. AuEq is calculated using US$1,750/oz Au, US$21/oz Ag, and metallurgical recoveries of 93% Au and 85% Ag, using the formula: AuEq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.0123) The information contained herein in respect of the Shasta MRE is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the 2025 Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the 2025 Technical Report, a copy of which has been filed with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada (except Québec) and is available on www.sedar.com
aAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Additional Drill Results from the AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 20, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
bAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces New High Grade “AuRORA” Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit Discovery in Collaboration with Freeport at the Joy District, British Columbia, Jan 17, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
cAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces More Drill Results from Aurora and Three Emerging Copper-Gold Systems, in Collaboration with Freeport at the JOY district, Feb 28, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
dAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc Announces Important Drill Intersection Southeast of the 2024 Aurora Copper-Gold Discovery Drill Holes at Joy, Sept 22, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
eAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue to Expand High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Nov 03, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
fAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue Expanding High Grade AuRORA Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Dec 10, 2025, Amarc Website (here).
gAmarc Resources LTD, Amarc and Freeport Continue Expanding High Grade Aurora Copper-Gold-Silver Deposit, Jan 23, 2026, Amarc Website (here).
About TDG Gold Corp.
TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with 100% ownership of ~50,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration ground.
In 2023, TDG defined the 5.5 sq.km Greater Shasta-Newberry exploration target area (news release Jan 25, 2023) which is located directly adjacent to the recent gold-rich copper porphyry AuRORA1 discovery announced by Freeport McMoran Inc. and Amarc Resources Ltd. (news release Jan 17, 2025).
In 2024, TDG also identified new copper-gold target areas over an expanded footprint covering ~53 sq.km known as the ‘Baker Complex’ (news release Feb 28, 2024), including the North Quartz (news release Apr 02, 2024) and Trident (news release Mar 07, 2024) copper-gold porphyry targets.
TDG’s other Toodoggone projects within the property package include the former producing, gold-silver Shasta and gold-silver-copper Baker mines, which produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and the historical high-grade gold Mets developed prospect, all of which are road accessible and, combined, have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. These projects have been advanced through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys and, at Shasta, 13,250 m of modern HQ drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their potential extensions. In 2025, TDG published an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Shasta (news release Jan 08, 2025), which remains open at depth and along strike.
In July 2025, TDG closed the acquisition of Anyox Copper Ltd. (“Anyox”, news release July 14, 2025) which holds a combination of crown grants (100% owned and optioned) and mineral claims totaling over 10,000 hectares including the former producing Hidden Creek copper-gold mine – all located within the Anyox peninsula at the southern tip of BC’s Golden Triangle. Anyox gives TDG access to a volcanogenic massive sulphide horizon within a significant past-producing district with copper-gold-lead-zinc-silver potential.
TDG is well-funded with the priority exploration focus in early 2026 to continue to evaluate for potential extensions of AuRORA1-style mineralization onto TDG’s 100%-owned GSN project.
