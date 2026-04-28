Habit Brings the Garlic. The Parmesan. And the Ranch.

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is bringing bold, unapologetically fresh flavor to the menu with a new Garlic Parmesan lineup, available for a limited time starting April 29.

Built for dipping and drizzling, the lineup centers around Habit’s housemade Garlic Parmesan Ranch, crafted with real buttermilk, bold Parmesan, and rich garlic, mixed fresh daily in-house. It’s the kind of sauce that doesn’t just sit on the sidelines – it shows up in every fresh bite.

The lineup includes:

Garlic Parmesan Chicken Club

A fresh take on a classic club. This sandwich features juicy chargrilled chicken, smoky bacon, melty cheese, and bold Garlic Parmesan Ranch on toasted Parmesan-crusted sourdough. A bite that hits just right.

A fresh take on a classic club. This sandwich features juicy chargrilled chicken, smoky bacon, melty cheese, and bold Garlic Parmesan Ranch on toasted Parmesan-crusted sourdough. A bite that hits just right. Garlic Parmesan Ranch

Bold, creamy, and unapologetically fresh. Parmesan and rich garlic come together in our housemade Garlic Parmesan Ranch. Built for anything within dipping distance.

Bold, creamy, and unapologetically fresh. Parmesan and rich garlic come together in our housemade Garlic Parmesan Ranch. Built for anything within dipping distance. Garlic Parmesan Fries

Golden, crispy fries tossed in a garlic Parmesan sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan, and served with housemade Garlic Parmesan Ranch. Fresh, bold, and 100% dip-ready.





“Garlic and Parmesan is one of those flavor combinations people already love, so we wanted to take it further and make it our own,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “For us, it always comes back to freshness. Real buttermilk, bold garlic, sharp Parmesan, made fresh daily. And once you start dipping, it’s hard to stop.”

Whether you’re going all in on the fries or the Garlic Parmesan Chicken Club is your vibe, this limited-time lineup is designed to bring bold flavor to every bite.

Available at participating Habit locations nationwide starting April 29 through July 21, or while supplies last. Fresh flavor. Dip responsibly.

Connect with Habit: Social media at FB, IG , TikTok , and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8cc334f-b000-48a5-9cc5-5c075060b26f