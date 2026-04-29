Habit Celebrates Newest Restaurant Launch in Sunny Huntington Beach

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest Southern California restaurant opening in Huntington Beach, California. The new restaurant’s address is 8965 Atlanta Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92646. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Monday, May 4, 2026.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://order.habitburger.com/nro/huntington-beach.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day on Saturday, May 2: The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.





"Habit was born in the beautiful beach city of Santa Barbara almost 60 years ago, so to open our newest restaurant in another beach city – Huntington Beach – is so rad!” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “Great surfing, sunshine 24/7, and a vibrant, fun scene, we are chomping at the bit to serve Surf City with our award-winning charburgers, tasty sandwiches, fresh salads, unique sides, and much flavor-packed goodness more!”

The new Huntington Beach restaurant will offer dine-in, and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Dining Room Hours: Daily, 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Connect with Habit: Social media at FB, IG , TikTok , and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0e243fa-5fb8-4c92-b8f7-7be4a6dda34f