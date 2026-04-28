DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. HIGHLIGHTS KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM DEEP SEA MINING SUMMIT 2026 IN LONDON

Vancouver, BC, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, is pleased to share key takeaways following its participation in the Deep Sea Mining Summit 2026, held April 22 – 23, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

The summit convened a diverse group of industry leaders, legal experts, and technology innovators, with speakers from organizations including Roland Berger, Impossible Metals, Vinson & Elkins, and Matrix Chambers, alongside research institutions such as SAMS and UCL.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, James Deckelman, was among the featured speakers, contributing to discussions on responsible seabed resource development and the evolving role of critical minerals in the global energy transition.

Across the two-day program, discussions highlighted several key themes shaping the sector:

Regulatory momentum and divergence: Ongoing developments in international frameworks, including ISA regulation and emerging national regimes, which are creating both opportunities and complexity for operators

Technological advancement: Presentations showcased progress in autonomous collection systems, AI-guided subsea operators, and vessel design innovations aimed at improving efficiency and reducing environmental impact

Environmental stewardship: A strong focus was placed on maintaining ecological integrity, with growing emphasis on mitigation strategies and responsible operational practices

Path to commercialization: Industry dialogue reflected increasing confidence that deep sea mining is progressing from exploration toward scalable, commercial activity, supported by rising demand for critical minerals

In addition to formal sessions, the summit provided a valuable platform for engagement with global stakeholders, enabling the Company to strengthen relationships across the value chain and gain insight into emerging market dynamics.

“The breadth and quality of dialogue at this year’s summit reflect the rapid evolution of the deep sea mining sector,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “We are encouraged by the progress being made across regulatory, technological, and environmental fronts, and remain committed to advancing responsible and innovative approaches to seabed resource development.”

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. believes the summit underscored a clear industry trajectory toward greater regulatory clarity, technological readiness, and collaborative development, positioning the sector for its next phase of growth.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer





Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.