Nation’s Leading Trucking Litigation Law Firms Adopt Anytime AI to Streamline Complex Litigation and Maximize Results

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC., Hoy Trial Lawyers, Prof. LLC, Seattle Truck Law, PLLC., and Dakota Accident Law, PLLC today announced a strategic partnership with Anytime AI, the all-in-one agentic AI platform built exclusively for plaintiff law firms, bringing intelligent automation to some of the country's most complex trucking and catastrophic injury litigation.

The collaboration combines elite trial advocacy with purpose-built artificial intelligence to drive faster case resolution, stronger outcomes, and improved client service across high-volume, record-intensive practices.

Anytime AI's proprietary agentic AI system automates and executes multi-step legal tasks across the entire case lifecycle, from intake through settlement. Through its conversational interface, "Talk to Teddy," attorneys can instantly analyze records, generate legal documents, and surface key case insights, all within a secure, enterprise-grade environment.

By implementing Anytime AI, the firms will streamline critical litigation workflows including medical record review, chronology creation, demand letter drafting, and discovery response, significantly reducing manual work while improving accuracy and case strategy.

"Every firm is figuring out AI right now. Anytime AI is the one that is actually delivered. Its functions have saved our team meaningful time, from paralegal work through attorney review, while surfacing insights we wouldn't have reached as quickly on our own. Anytime AI is a game changer."- Danny R. Ellis, Esq., Partner at, Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC, Seattle Truck Law, PLLC, and Dakota Accident Law, LLC

"Truck Wreck Justice, Hoy Trial Lawyers, Seattle Truck Law, and Dakota Accident Law represent some of the most respected names in trucking litigation," said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of Anytime AI. "Their commitment to innovation and client advocacy aligns perfectly with our mission, to help plaintiff firms settle faster, achieve higher-value outcomes, and reduce operational burden through intelligent automation."

With enterprise-grade security, a closed AI environment, and compliance-driven infrastructure, Anytime AI ensures sensitive legal data remains protected at every stage of litigation, meeting the demands of high-value cases while maintaining strict confidentiality.

This partnership reflects a broader shift across the legal industry, where forward-thinking plaintiff firms are adopting AI not to replace attorneys, but to enhance their capabilities, handling more cases, reducing turnaround times, and delivering superior client outcomes.

About the Partner Firms

Truck Wreck Justice, PLLC is a nationally focused trucking accident firm dedicated to holding commercial carriers accountable and maximizing recovery for catastrophically injured clients.

Hoy Trial Lawyers, Prof. LLC is a results-driven litigation practice known for its aggressive trial advocacy in complex personal injury and trucking cases.

Seattle Truck Law, PLLC represents victims of commercial trucking accidents throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond, combining local expertise with national litigation experience.

Dakota Accident Law, PLLC fights for injury victims in high-stakes accident cases, bringing a client-first approach to every stage of litigation.

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is the all-in-one agentic AI platform for plaintiff law firms, designed to automate and accelerate litigation from intake to settlement. Built specifically for personal injury practices, the platform enables attorneys to analyze records, draft documents, and execute complex legal workflows through intelligent automation. With enterprise-grade security, conversational AI ("Talk to Teddy"), and purpose-built litigation tools, Anytime AI empowers firms to settle faster, achieve better outcomes, and scale without adding overhead.

Media Contact Anytime AI | admin@anytime-ai.com | www.anytimeai.ai

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