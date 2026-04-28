BBSI Introduces New HRIS Module: Performance Management

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced the upcoming launch of its newest HRIS module within the myBBSI Client Portal: Performance Management. This intuitive solution is designed to help organizations align with employees on objectives and expectations, and track and assess employee performance with consistency and clarity.

The Performance Management module empowers employers to formalize performance expectations and document performance conversations through standardized review cycles, ongoing feedback, and development planning. By bringing these processes into a single, integrated platform, BBSI is helping clients strengthen engagement, improve accountability, and support employee growth.

"Clear expectations and meaningful feedback are essential to building strong teams," said Darryl Wagner, BBSI’s SVP of Organizational Development. "This release gives employers an intentional framework for guiding performance conversations and developing existing talent, helping them build trust and alignment with employees within the myBBSI experience they already trust."

Designed with both employers and employees in mind, the module enables clients to create structured performance review workflows, establish feedback loops, and support development planning in a way that is repeatable and easy to manage. These capabilities help organizations move beyond informal or inconsistent reviews and toward a more transparent, goal-oriented performance culture.

By integrating Performance Management directly into the myBBSI Client Portal, BBSI is helping clients achieve meaningful business outcomes, including:

Greater Alignment: Standardized review processes help ensure employees understand expectations, goals, and performance criteria.

Improved Engagement and Development: Ongoing feedback and development planning support employee growth and productivity.

Clear Documentation: Consistent, repeatable processes provide clarity and support sound employment decisions.

The Performance Management module is part of BBSI’s broader HRIS roadmap, designed to deliver a more connected and modern HR experience across the employee lifecycle, including onboarding, document management, and performance-related processes.

"This release continues our commitment to building practical, integrated tools that help businesses manage their people more effectively," Wagner added. "When performance management is clear, consistent, and easy to administer, it benefits both employers and their employees."

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,200 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

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Source: Barrett Business Services Inc