BBSI Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

- Revenues up 5% to $307.0 Million and Gross Billings up 3% to $2.16 Billion -

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (“BBSI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Summary vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Revenues up 5% to $307.0 million.

Gross billings up 3% to $2.16 billion.

Average worksite employees (“WSEs”) up 1.9%.

Net loss of $14.8 million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, reflecting a one-time charge related to a U.S. Tax Court decision on prior-year tax credits. Net loss excluding the charge was $3.2 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share.

“BBSI delivered first quarter results in line with our expectations, supported by stable margins, benefiting from improved pricing,” said Gary Kramer, President and CEO of Barrett Business Services, Inc. “During the quarter, we also advanced a number of IT initiatives that strengthen our technology platform and position us for long-term growth. While our reported results reflect a non-recurring charge related to a recent U.S. Tax Court decision on prior-year tax credits, our underlying business trends remain consistent. We generated strong client additions during the quarter, partially offset by continued headwinds from client hiring. Accordingly, we are reiterating our full-year expectations.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues in the first quarter of 2026 increased 5% to $307.0 million compared to $292.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Total gross billings in the first quarter of 2026 increased 3% to $2.16 billion compared to $2.09 billion in the same year-ago quarter (see “Key Performance Metrics” below). The increase was driven by growth in professional employer (“PEO”) services, primarily resulting from increased WSEs from net new clients, as well as higher average billings per WSE per day.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company began presenting benefit costs as a discrete financial statement line item on the consolidated statements of operations. These costs primarily represent the premiums associated with its fully insured PEO client benefits program. As a result, these costs are directly correlated to the related client billings for PEO services.

Workers’ compensation expense as a percent of gross billings was 2.4% in the first quarter of 2026, including favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $1.1 million. This compares to 2.4% in the first quarter of 2025, which included favorable prior year liability and premium adjustments of $3.8 million.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2026 was $14.8 million, or $(0.59) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.0 million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. First quarter 2026 results reflect an $11.6 million tax-effected, non-recurring charge related to a U.S. Tax Court decision on prior-year tax credits. The charge includes impacts from tax years 2017 through 2022 and represents the Company’s potential exposure related to these credits. Net loss excluding this one-time charge was $3.2 million, or $(0.13) per diluted share. Additionally, due to seasonality in payroll tax expense, the Company typically incurs a net loss at the beginning of each year.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, unrestricted cash and investments were $91.9 million compared to $157.2 million at the end of 2025. BBSI remained debt free at quarter end.

Capital Allocation

Continuing under the Company’s stock repurchase program established in August 2025, BBSI repurchased $20.1 million of common stock in the first quarter, comprising 700,926 shares at an average price of $28.68. At March 31, 2026, approximately $55.3 million remained available under the $100 million repurchase program.

The Company paid $2.0 million of dividends in the quarter, and BBSI’s board of directors confirmed its next regular quarterly cash dividend at $0.08 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 5, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of May 22, 2026.

Through a combination of stock repurchases and dividends, year-to-date capital returned to shareholders totaled more than $22 million.

Outlook

BBSI reaffirms its outlook for 2026 as follows:

Gross billings growth of 3% to 5%.

Growth in the average number of WSEs of 2% to 4%.

Gross margin as a percent of gross billings of 2.70% to 2.85%.

Effective annual tax rate to remain at 26% to 27%.

Conference Call

BBSI will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

BBSI’s CEO Gary Kramer and CFO Anthony Harris will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 11161330

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the BBSI website at ir.bbsi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through June 6, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 11161330

Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded tax-effected charges of $11.6 million related to the disallowance of certain wage-based tax credits claimed in prior years. This charge was recorded within provision for (benefit from) income taxes on our condensed consolidated statements of operations. We have excluded this charge from our non-GAAP measures as it relates to prior periods and is not indicative of our current or future operational performance.

The reconciliation of net loss and diluted loss per share to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026 is shown in the table below (in thousands, except per share amounts):

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Net Loss Diluted Loss Per Share GAAP net loss $ (14,803 ) $ (0.59 ) Non-recurring tax adjustment 11,565 0.46 Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,238 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 25,031

We report PEO revenues net of direct payroll costs because we are not the primary obligor for wage payments to our clients’ employees. However, management believes that gross billings and wages are useful in understanding the volume of our business activity and serve as important performance metrics in managing our operations, including the preparation of internal operating forecasts and establishing executive compensation performance goals. We therefore present for purposes of analysis gross billings and wage information for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Gross billings $ 2,161,271 $ 2,088,669 PEO and staffing wages $ 1,864,665 $ 1,809,468

In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.

(Unaudited) Percentage of Gross Billings Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 PEO and staffing wages 86.3% 86.6% Payroll taxes 8.1% 8.1% Benefit costs 1.2% 0.9% Workers' compensation 2.4% 2.4% Gross margin 2.0% 2.0%

We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Year-over-year

% Growth 2025 Year-over-year

% Growth Average WSEs 134,993 1.9% 132,459 7.6% Ending WSEs 135,596 1.4% 133,699 7.1%

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 8,200 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit www.bbsi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: our ability to retain current clients and attract new clients; technology disruption, including the displacement of employees through the adoption of AI and automation by our clients; difficulties associated with integrating clients into our operations; economic trends in the Company’s service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies, including those related to immigration, tariffs, other trade policies, or climate regulation; risks to our business and the business of our clients arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, supply chain issues, changes in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and the potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world; natural disasters; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers’ compensation claims experience; changes in the workers’ compensation regulatory environment in the Company’s primary markets; PEO client benefit costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; security breaches or failures in the Company’s information technology systems; collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying values of deferred income tax assets and goodwill (which may be affected by our future operating results); the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the impact of and potential changes to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, escalating medical costs, and other health care legislative initiatives on our business; the effect of changing monetary policy, interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company’s investment portfolio; and the availability of capital, borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facility, or letters of credit necessary to meet state-mandated surety deposit requirements for maintaining our status as a qualified self-insured employer for workers’ compensation coverage or our insured program. Other important factors that may affect the Company’s prospects are described in the Company’s 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,582 $ 95,033 Investments 55,290 62,154 Trade accounts receivable, net 293,612 248,626 Income taxes receivable — 2,965 Prepaid expenses and other 29,410 18,652 Restricted cash and investments 123,119 97,210 Total current assets 538,013 524,640 Property, equipment and software, net 70,785 67,230 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,335 23,218 Restricted cash and investments 93,801 106,216 Goodwill 47,820 47,820 Other assets 8,386 9,869 Deferred income taxes 84 74 Total assets $ 783,224 $ 779,067 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,869 $ 7,433 Accrued payroll and related benefits 263,178 237,783 Payroll taxes payable 69,311 62,463 Income taxes payable 7,337 — Current operating lease liabilities 7,169 6,969 Current premium payable 70,689 38,992 Other accrued liabilities 9,621 19,357 Workers' compensation claims liabilities 31,538 32,875 Total current liabilities 464,712 405,872 Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities 70,272 75,709 Long-term premium payable 11,315 26,025 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,408 17,484 Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities 12,851 12,977 Stockholders' equity 205,666 241,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 783,224 $ 779,067





Barrett Business Services, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Revenues: Professional employer services $ 292,997 $ 274,926 Staffing services 14,008 17,640 Total revenues 307,005 292,566 Cost of revenues: Direct payroll costs 10,482 13,306 Payroll taxes 174,096 169,390 Benefit costs 27,448 17,616 Workers' compensation 51,794 49,630 Total cost of revenues 263,820 249,942 Gross margin 43,185 42,624 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,480 44,838 Depreciation and amortization 2,173 1,958 Loss from operations (6,468 ) (4,172 ) Other income (expense): Investment income, net 2,022 2,620 Interest expense (42 ) (44 ) Other, net 50 58 Other income, net 2,030 2,634 Loss before income taxes (4,438 ) (1,538 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 10,365 (517 ) Net loss $ (14,803 ) $ (1,021 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.59 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding 25,031 25,809 Diluted loss per common share $ (0.59 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 25,031 25,809

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

BBSI@gateway-grp.com