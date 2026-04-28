Tom's Watch Bar Launches Stadium-Style Ticketing Offers with Sports Illustrated Tickets for Upcoming Major Sporting Events

DENVER, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom’s Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced a partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets, part of the Sports Illustrated family of companies and a leading live events marketplace, to launch a first-of-its-kind tiered ticketing system across all Tom’s Watch Bar locations.

Fans can now book their preferred game-day experience on the Tom’s Watch Bar website, selecting from stadium-style seating tiers ahead of major sporting events – eliminating the need to arrive early or wait for availability on game day.

“Every aspect of Tom’s Watch Bar is designed to put the fan experience first, and we know that no two game days – and no two fans – are alike,” said Brooks Schaden, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tom's Watch Bar. “When you buy a stadium ticket, you choose your sports experience – your section, your sightline, your proximity to the action. This new ticketing system will give fans that same opportunity to book the seats and the view that they want ahead of the events they care about most.”

The new premium seating selection platform will mirror a live stadium ticketing model and allow fans to choose and purchase tiered seating options at Tom’s Watch Bar for all major sporting events, transforming the traditional sports bar reservation into a curated game day experience where fans can select their ideal viewing spot, guarantee their place for crucial events and surround themselves with fellow fans. Through the Sports Illustrated Tickets platform, fans can select from three different types of experience levels: Premium Seating to choose specific seats; Reserved Seating to reserve any available seat at the bar or a table; and General Admission to reserve a designated space to cheer on their favorite teams.

“This partnership with Tom’s Watch Bar brings a new level of structure and choice to how fans experience live sports outside the stadium,” said David Lane, CEO, Sports Illustrated Tickets. “By introducing a tiered, stadium-style seating model in a sports bar environment, we’re giving fans more control over how they engage with the biggest games – backed by the transparency, flexibility and reliability they expect from Sports Illustrated Tickets.”

The reserved seating model will support all major and high-traffic events, including this summer’s global soccer tournament.

“Soccer fans are some of the world’s most passionate sports fans – they arrive early, stay to watch the entire match, and rarely leave their seats,” added Mr. Schaden. “At Tom’s Watch Bar, we want to give those dedicated fans the option to reserve seats and choose their view for the most important matches of the year.”

Tom's Watch Bar has built its reputation on delivering a game-day atmosphere that rivals live sporting events – and has the operations to back it up. With a 360-degree viewing experience featuring more than 100 screens, state-of-the-art kitchen equipment delivering food in under 10 minutes, and dual-service bar stations getting drinks ready before servers even leave the table, every element is designed to handle the passion and intensity of the biggest moments in sports.

The deal was brokered by WME on behalf of Tom’s Watch Bar.

About Tom’s Watch Bar

Tom’s Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature “All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom’s Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 14 states and Washington D.C., Tom’s Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs.

About Sports Illustrated Tickets

Sports Illustrated Tickets, part of the Sports Illustrated family of companies, is a leading live events marketplace. Its diverse portfolio includes a global secondary market with more than $2.5 billion in inventory and over 50 million tickets across sports, concerts and theater; a best-in-class primary blockchain ticketing platform that manages venues and events; and, through acquisition, North America’s largest ticket asset trader, leveraging 20 years of proprietary data to help partners buy and sell inventory across the world’s top marketplaces. Together with one of the most iconic and trusted brands in sports, these capabilities enhance the fan experience and create an unparalleled, rapidly accelerating competitive advantage.

Media Contacts:

Marisa Breese, ICR

tomswatchbar@icrinc.com