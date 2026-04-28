Atlantic International Expands its $1.2 Billion Revenue (Unaudited) Platform into AI, Cybersecurity, and Data Infrastructure Through Circle8

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN), a global provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions, today announced the strategic expansion of its $1.2 billion global technology and workforce revenue (unaudited) platform into artificial intelligence infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data infrastructure through Circle8 Group, its approximate $780 million European IT and technology business, leveraging enterprise and public-sector client relationships across Europe and North America.

Atlantic expects these initiatives to support accelerated organic growth, materially increase revenue, and improve long-term EBITDA margins over time.

The initiative builds on Atlantic’s January 2026 acquisition of Circle8 Group, which added approximately $780 million in 2025 revenue and more than 16,000 technology professionals to the Company’s platform.

Circle8 already serves enterprise and public-sector clients through specialized technology talent and project-based delivery. This expansion extends that model into higher-value areas where customers increasingly require not just talent, but execution, advisory, managed services, and infrastructure support.

“We believe the future of enterprise technology execution will be controlled by companies that can provide talent, software, security, and infrastructure under one platform. Circle8 is positioning itself to be one of those companies,” said Guus Franke, Founder of Circle8 and Executive Chairman of Atlantic International.

Artificial Intelligence

Circle8 is expanding into artificial intelligence through a strategy that includes proprietary AI software, GPU-as-a-Service, AI-native cloud solutions, high-performance compute infrastructure, and custom enterprise AI deployment.

Atlantic is also actively evaluating targeted acquisitions in AI software, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services to accelerate execution and expand capabilities.

Franke added, “The rise of AI is creating demand not only for talent, but also for software, deployment expertise, and high-performance compute. Customers are asking where to start, what to build, how to implement it, and how to support it over time.”

Cybersecurity

Circle8 is expanding its cybersecurity capabilities through specialized talent platforms, managed security operations, including SOC-as-a-Service, and advisory services related to evolving regulatory frameworks, including NIS2 compliance in Europe.

Franke added, “Cybersecurity has become a core requirement for organizations operating in increasingly complex regulatory and threat environments.”

Data Infrastructure

Circle8 is further expanding into data infrastructure, including the development, acquisition, operation, and management of data center assets designed to support enterprise and AI workloads.

The Company is currently evaluating specific projects, has identified initial target markets, and is in discussions with potential capital partners to accelerate execution.

Franke added, “As AI adoption grows, access to infrastructure is becoming a binding constraint. We believe that building and owning infrastructure alongside our service capabilities can strengthen our strategic position.”

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of outsourced services and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions, the Company delivers comprehensive staffing services across food production, manufacturing, and logistics sectors nationwide. With the addition of Circle8 Group, Atlantic International has expanded into specialized IT and technology solutions, talent, project delivery, and broader technology services across Europe. For more information, visit www.atlantic-international.com and www.circle8group.com .

Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this press release, the matters described herein, may contain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Atlantic, and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.