MIMARU Introduces a First-Time-Friendly Sumo Dining Experience at The Sumo Live Restaurant in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMARU , Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand for families, operated by Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., introduces a new way for guests to experience one of Japan’s most iconic cultural traditions through THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO .





In recent years, sumo has become increasingly international, with foreign-born wrestlers competing in the top division. Overseas performances have also been held across regions, including China, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. In October 2025, a tour in London drew strong interest from audiences, highlighting growing engagement in Western markets. Looking ahead, another event is scheduled to take place in Paris in June 2026, reflecting the continued global expansion of sumo. Against this backdrop, The SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO offers an accessible way for first-time visitors to experience and better understand this iconic Japanese tradition.

(Source: Japan Sumo Association, BBC, and publicly available information)

Located in Ginza, THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO offers an immersive sumo entertainment and dining experience designed especially for international visitors. The venue combines live performances, English-language commentary, interactive elements, and Japanese cuisine, creating an accessible introduction to sumo culture for first-time visitors and families traveling in Japan.

This introduction reflects MIMARU’s ongoing focus on helping guests discover and access local cultural experiences that go beyond sightseeing and make it easier to engage with Japanese culture during their stay.

“Many of our guests are deeply interested in Japanese culture, but they are often unsure where to begin or how to access experiences that feel both authentic and approachable,” said Mao Mochizuki, Management Planning Office, of Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. “This introduction is part of our broader effort to enhance the stay experience for international travelers by connecting them with cultural activities that are enjoyable, easy to access, and well-suited to families.”

While sumo is widely recognized around the world, official tournaments are limited and can be difficult for travelers to attend due to scheduling constraints, ticket availability, and language barriers. HIRAKUZA was created to lower that barrier through a year-round experience that makes sumo culture easier to enjoy in an engaging and entertaining format.

Guests at HIRAKUZA can watch live performances by former sumo wrestlers, all while dining in an immersive venue that brings them closer to the traditions and cultural rituals of sumo. Beyond the physical intensity of the matches, the experience also reveals the refined ceremonial elements that shape the sport. The program is conducted in English and includes explanations designed to help international audiences better understand the meaning and traditions behind the performance.

Selected guests may also have the chance to participate in a wrestler challenge segment, and all groups are offered a commemorative photo opportunity after the show. The experience is also designed to be enjoyable for children, offering an engaging introduction to Japanese culture that can be shared as a family. It is generally recommended for children aged 5 to 6 and above.

Dining is a central part of the experience. The menu includes Japanese dishes inspired by sumo culture, with options for a range of dietary needs. A child-friendly menu is also available, making the experience suitable for family travelers.

As part of this initiative, guests staying at the following MIMARU Tokyo properties who visit THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO will receive a sumo-themed wooden plaque (Gifts may vary depending on stock availability):





“Families visiting Japan are increasingly seeking shared cultural experiences that combine learning, entertainment, and convenience,” said Mochizuki. “With a team representing 39 nationalities, we are constantly observing how international guests engage with Japanese culture, and experiences like HIRAKUZA are a strong example of what resonates.”

THE SUMO LIVE RESTAURANT HIRAKUZA GINZA TOKYO opened in January 2026 and operates year-round. The standard program runs for approximately two hours, with performances generally held in the early evening. Same-day online reservations can also be made at https://ars-hirakuzat.triplabo.com/home?lang=en .

Preview the Experience: https://www.instagram.com/reels/DVdf5BnEiHR/

About Cosmos Hotel Management

(Head office: Tokyo, Minato、Company President: Hideki Fujioka）

Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd. operates Japan’s leading apartment hotel brand “MIMARU” in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka. With spacious apartment-style rooms and warm support from multilingual staff, families can unwind like at home while strengthening bonds with people and the local community. We also continue to expand services that make family travel more comfortable and memorable.

Media Contact

Glenn Mandel

Firecracker PR for MIMARU

glenn@firecrackerpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95231d7a-3147-4454-ae7f-fa34b16a5564

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