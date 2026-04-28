Ahold Delhaize USA Expands Digital Commerce Capabilities with SmartCommerce Click2Cart®

SALISBURY, N.C., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading grocery retail group Ahold Delhaize USA has announced a partnership with SmartCommerce to expand Click2Cart across its five omnichannel U.S. grocery brands. Starting this month, customers shopping Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop will be able to add products directly from digital ads, social media and brand-owned channels straight into their online cart. The integration creates a faster path from discovery to checkout, providing a more convenient way to shop the products customers need, wherever they discover them online.

With Click2Cart, shoppers can engage with digital content and add featured items directly to their carts. The customer experience also includes Shopper’s Choice functionality, giving flexibility to select their preferred Ahold Delhaize USA brand when adding items to their cart.

For Ahold Delhaize USA and its partners, this integration strengthens the connection between offsite inspiration and store fulfillment – enabling shoppers to act on what they see online by adding items to their cart across Ahold Delhaize USA brands. It also gives consumer packaged goods (CPG) brand partners additional ways to connect campaigns to shoppable experiences across paid, earned and owned channels, helping more shoppers complete their intended transaction with fewer interruptions.

“As customer expectations for convenience and personalization continue to evolve, we are focused on meeting shoppers wherever they are in their journey,” said Keith Nicks, Chief Commercial and Digital Officer, Ahold Delhaize USA. “This collaboration creates a simpler, more connected experience, helping customers go from discovery to cart in just a few clicks from the digital channels they use every day. It also strengthens how we connect engagement to measurable e-commerce sales, unlocking new opportunities for growth across our digital ecosystem.”

“This partnership is about closing the gap between demand and purchase. Brands are investing heavily to drive interest, and Ahold Delhaize USA is creating a more seamless path to turn that intent into real carts,” said Jennifer Silverberg, founder and Chief Brand Officer of SmartCommerce. “Together, we’re making it easier for shoppers to go from discovery to cart in a single, frictionless experience.”

SmartCommerce’s platform is designed to support performance at scale across digital channels, using machine learning to optimize Ahold Delhaize USA brand selection based on product availability and enable substitution when needed. With this addition, Ahold Delhaize USA will continue to build and enhance its omnichannel offerings to improve and deliver a consistent, reliable shopping experience.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of global food retailer Ahold Delhaize, is part of the U.S. family of brands, which also includes five leading omnichannel grocery brands: Food Lion, The GIANT Company, Giant Food, Hannaford and Stop & Shop. When considered together, the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest in the nation, serving 26 million omnichannel customers each week. Ahold Delhaize USA was recently recognized as a Top Employer in the U.S. by the Top Employers Institute for the second consecutive year, underscoring the company’s commitment to cultivating an exceptional, people centered workplace. For more information, visit www.adusa.com.

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce is a data-driven platform that helps brands connect media to retailer carts. By leveraging real-time product signals, including availability, location, and pricing, across millions of SKUs, SmartCommerce enables brands and their retail partners to reduce friction and accelerate the path from discovery to purchase. The company brings deep data and eCommerce experience, with an executive team that includes several former Channel Intelligence leaders (acquired by Google in 2013). To learn more about SmartCommerce Click2Cart technology, please visit: https://www.smartcommerce.com/.

MEDIA CONTACTS

mediarelations@adusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a4e4cf5-c320-4525-b35c-97cf53979132