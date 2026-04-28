Kaltura Introduces Event OS for AI Agents, Enabling Organizations to Create and Orchestrate Events Through Natural-Language Conversation

New York, New York, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced the availability of an AI-native integration for its Kaltura Events Platform that allows organizations to create, manage, and orchestrate virtual events and their webinar program, entirely through natural-language conversation with AI assistants. The integration, built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, makes Kaltura a pioneer in virtual event platforms that can be operated directly from the AI-powered tools teams already use every day. The launch positions Kaltura at the intersection of two major shifts in enterprise software: the rise of agentic AI and the move from UI-driven workflows to software that can be executed through conversations and agents.

Virtual event management has traditionally required navigating complex platform interfaces, configuring settings across multiple screens, and coordinating logistics manually. With the new integration, an event organizer working alongside an AI assistant can simply describe what they need – for example “create a customer webinar for next Tuesday at 2pm Eastern with a Q&A session” - and the platform handles the rest: setting up the event, configuring the session format, applying branding, and preparing the attendee experience.

The integration covers the complete event lifecycle - from creation and scheduling through session management, branding, and updates - with built-in support for the full range of Kaltura’s virtual event formats:

Live webcasts for keynotes, all-hands meetings, and large-audience broadcasts

Interactive sessions for workshops, team meetings, and collaborative discussions

Pre-recorded live events (simulive) that deliver polished, pre-produced content with live Q&A

Self-service virtual studios for teams that want to produce their own broadcasts

Virtual learning rooms for training, certification, and educational programs

Five ready-made event templates allow teams to go from idea to fully configured event in minutes rather than hours. Each template is optimized for a specific use case and pre-configured with best-practice settings, so organizers spend their time on content and audience engagement rather than platform configuration.

The integration works out of the box with popular AI-powered environments, making it easy for organizations to adopt, customize, and extend. It supports deployment across multiple production regions - United States, Ireland, Germany, Australia, and Canada - enabling enterprises to meet data residency and compliance requirements while benefiting from AI-assisted event management.

For organizations running frequent events - weekly webinars, monthly all-hands, quarterly customer conferences, or ongoing training programs - the productivity impact is substantial. Tasks that previously required a dedicated event operations team can now be handled conversationally, freeing teams to focus on the content and relationships that make events valuable.

“Virtual events & webinar programs are a core part of how enterprises engage their customers, employees, and audiences, but the operational overhead of setting them up and managing them has been a persistent bottleneck,” said Yair Neumann, SVP of Product at Kaltura. “By making our Events Platform accessible through natural-language AI assistants, we are removing that friction entirely. An event organizer should be able to say what they need and have it done - that is the standard we are setting with this release.”

The Kaltura Events MCP integration is available now as an open-source project at https://github.com/kaltura/mcp-events.





About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.