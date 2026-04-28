Australian Brokerage Stormrake Scales to United States to Meet Rising Institutional and Private Interest

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stormrake, one of Australia's largest independent digital asset brokerages, today announced its expansion into the United States, bringing its full-service, private brokerage experience to investors across all 51 jurisdictions. To power its U.S. launch, Stormrake has partnered with zerohash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure provider trusted by global financial institutions including Interactive Brokers, Stripe and Morgan Stanley.

The expansion marks a significant milestone in Stormrake's global growth strategy. While the broader digital asset market has entered a period of consolidation following the highs of 2025, Stormrake has seen a 100 percent increase in its client base over the past year. The firm now serves more than 10,000 clients, attributing its steady growth to a business model built on long-term stability rather than high-frequency trading volume.

Founded in Melbourne in 2019, Stormrake's approach mirrors the structure of traditional private wealth management. Every client is paired with a dedicated broker who provides personal account support and ongoing market insights, which is a unique service level for the digital asset sector.

"Market cycles naturally highlight the importance of sustainable business models. Our model is built on deep, ongoing professional relationships, which are most valuable when markets are complex. Our growth over the past year gave us the clear signal that U.S. investors are ready for a more supported, relationship-driven way to manage their digital portfolios."

Michael Milmeister, Founder and CEO, Stormrake

According to Security.org's 2026 Cryptocurrency Adoption Report, more than 70 million Americans now hold digital assets, roughly one in three adults. Despite that scale, the vast majority access the market through self-service platforms with no ongoing dedicated professional relationship.

"There are 70 million digital asset holders in the United States, and almost none of them have a dedicated broker. They have apps and exchanges, but no one who picks up the phone when markets move 10 percent overnight. That is the gap we were built to fill."

Michael Milmeister, Founder and CEO, Stormrake

The expansion also reflects a broader shift in the regulatory and institutional landscape. Under SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, the agency has moved away from the enforcement-led posture of his predecessor, Gary Gensler, toward published frameworks. The SEC and CFTC have jointly classified Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and other major tokens as Digital Commodities rather than securities, providing businesses and investors with a clear legal footing for the first time. That regulatory clarity has accelerated institutional participation, with firms including BlackRock now actively building digital asset products for mainstream distribution.

Stormrake will formally announce its U.S. expansion at The Bitcoin Conference 2026 in Las Vegas, where COO Bisher Khudeira will take the Enterprise Stage alongside executives from BlackRock and Arch Lending for a panel titled "Portfolio Construction and Financial Products With Bitcoin at the Core."

"Five years ago, the question was whether digital assets belonged in a portfolio at all. Today, the world's largest asset managers are building products around them. The institutional infrastructure is in place. The custody is in place. What has not kept pace is the service layer that connects all of it to the individual investor. That is the conversation happening at this conference, and it is the problem Stormrake was built to solve."

Bisher Khudeira, COO, Stormrake

Onboarding for U.S. investors will open following the conference announcement, and early registrations will be prioritized. U.S. investors who register their interest at stormrake.com/usa before 30 June 2026 will receive a locked-in 2% brokerage rate and priority assignment of a dedicated broker.

About Stormrake

Stormrake is a licensed digital asset brokerage founded in Melbourne in 2019. The firm assigns every client a dedicated broker who manages trading, custody and market guidance. Stormrake has doubled in size over the past year, serves more than 10,000 clients, and is one of Australia's largest independent brokerages. The firm is now expanding to the United States through a partnership with zerohash, offering its broker-led model across all 51 U.S. jurisdictions.

Stormrake Disclosure

Digital asset trading at Stormrake IA is provided by zerohash liquidity services llc, MSB # 31000325143091, and digital asset custody provided by zerohash llc NMLS #1699379. Digital asset trading is not suitable for all investors due to the number of risks involved. Stormrake IA is a separate company and is not an affiliate company of zerohash liquidity services llc or zerohash llc.

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, and custody. The company operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

zerohash Disclosures

Cryptocurrency transaction and custody services are powered by zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc. When you enable Stormrake's digital asset services, you must also agree to the zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc terms and conditions and enable your zerohash account. Cryptocurrency assets are held and custodied by zerohash llc, not Stormrake. Services may not be available in all states. Cryptocurrency assets are not subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or Securities Investor Protection Corporation coverage. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

Media Inquiry: media@stormrake.com