zerohash to Add Support for FRNT, Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token

JACKSON, Wyo., Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading onchain infrastructure provider, today announced its intention to support Wyoming’s Frontier Stable Token (FRNT) — the first fiat-backed, fully-reserved stable token issued by a U.S. state. Issued by the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, FRNT will be available to zerohash's extensive network of banks, brokerages, fintechs, and payment companies.

zerohash is completing the Commission's onboarding process to become a licensed service provider (“LSP”), pending final approval. Once approved, zerohash will be able to mint and redeem FRNT directly with the State of Wyoming and provide primary liquidity to its partners. FRNT is fully backed by U.S. dollars, short-duration U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements held in trust, with reserves managed by Franklin Advisers and interest supporting Wyoming's School Foundation Program.

With this addition, platforms powered by zerohash can make FRNT available to their end customers without having to build or maintain the underlying technical and regulatory infrastructure themselves. zerohash abstracts that complexity, handling liquidity, compliance, custody, and settlement through a single integration, delivering cross-chain and cross-asset interoperability across more than 100 assets and 35+ chains.

"Onchain money has moved past a single model of issuance, with tokens being issued by companies, by banks, and now by a U.S. state,” said Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash. "FRNT stands out as the first of its kind, live on public blockchains. zerohash's role is to abstract the technical and compliance elements so platform partners can access each new form of onchain money through one seamless integration.”

“Our vision for the Frontier Stable Token is not simply to issue a digital asset, but to build the infrastructure necessary for a public stable token to function at scale in the modern financial system,” said Anthony Apollo, Executive Director at the Wyoming Stable Token Commission. “zerohash has built a platform that connects digital assets with payments, settlement, and traditional financial infrastructure, providing the capabilities that can help expand the accessibility and real-world utility of FRNT. We appreciate zerohash’s engagement in our robust diligence process, and their interest in supporting Wyoming’s continued leadership in digital asset innovation.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

About the Wyoming Stable Token Commission

The Wyoming Stable Token Commission is a sovereign entity within the Wyoming state government, established in March 2023 under the Wyoming Stable Token Act. The Commission was tasked with the design, development, and deployment of the first fiat-backed, fully reserved stable token issued by a public entity in the United States. In January 2026, the Commission fulfilled that mandate with the launch of the Frontier Stable Token (FRNT). FRNT is backed by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. Treasuries, with income generated from those reserves helping to diversify state revenues and support Wyoming’s School Foundation Program as a public good. Learn more at https://stabletoken.wyo.gov .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page. NMLS ID #1699379.

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