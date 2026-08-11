zerohash Adds Support for Robinhood Chain and Additional Assets Deployed on the Network, Including USDG (Global Dollar)

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets, today announced support for Robinhood Chain , including for USDG ( Global Dollar ). With the integration, zerohash’s partners can now add Robinhood Chain without having to build or maintain the underlying technical and regulatory infrastructure themselves.

Robinhood Chain is a permissionless, AI-native Layer 2 blockchain built for financial services and real-world assets. USDG is a fully-backed and redeemable single-currency stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar.

zerohash abstracts the complexity of connecting to Robinhood Chain as well as those assets deployed on the network, providing cross-chain and cross-asset interoperability across over 100 assets, across more than 35 chains. The company links multiple assets and blockchain ecosystems through a single integration, handling the underlying liquidity, compliance, custody, and settlement infrastructure so partners can deliver the best user experience.

zerohash continues to extend its offering to its enterprise network which includes Morgan Stanley, Interactive Brokers, Kalshi, Worldpay, Gusto, and more.

The addition of USDG comes as institutional and consumer stablecoin adoption accelerates. zerohash’s 2026 Stablecoin Momentum Report found that the number of customers actively transacting in stablecoins on the zerohash platform grew 146% year-over-year in 2025, while total stablecoin transaction volume increased 690% year-over-year.

“Support for Robinhood Chain and USDG is part of our broader vision to unlock instant, seamless access to the technology that is rewiring how value moves globally. This support expands our interoperability stack across even more chains, assets and instruments,” said Mark Daly, Chief Business Officer at zerohash. “USDG gives our enterprise partners another strong way to reach customers wherever they are, at any time. Robinhood Chain allows our partners to build in a programmable way on a fast-growing Layer 2 blockchain, including moving USDG on the network.”

“Robinhood Chain was built to make financial infrastructure faster, more open, and more accessible for everyone,” said Gaëtan Thabot, Director of Partnerships at Robinhood Crypto. “Partnering with zerohash to bring that same access to USDG and their network of banks, brokerages, and payment companies is exactly the kind of interoperability we set out to enable when we launched the chain. As stablecoin adoption accelerates, integrations like this one make it easier for builders across the ecosystem to move real value on Robinhood Chain.”

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions, including New York. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc is licensed as a money transmitter and to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please see our US licenses and disclosures page . NMLS ID #1699379.

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