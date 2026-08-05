zerohash Powers Stablecoin Payout and Prefunding Capabilities for Visa Direct 

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , a leading onchain infrastructure platform for financial institutions, and Visa, a global leader in digital payments, today announced that Visa Direct’s stablecoin merchant prefunding and payout capabilities will become available for eligible Visa Direct clients. As part of the partnership, Visa Direct clients can prefund accounts and disburse payouts in stablecoins, powered by zerohash.

Visa Direct reaches more than 18 billion endpoints across eligible cards, accounts, and digital wallets in more than 195 countries and territories. This partnership helps build on Visa's ongoing work to expand stablecoin capabilities across its network, enabling stablecoin payouts and prefunding through Visa Direct.

"zerohash’s infrastructure powers partners across the payments and money movement stack, including banks like Morgan Stanley, card issuing partners such as Marqeta, and PSPs including Worldpay,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash. “Unlocking stablecoin use cases at the core network level further accelerates adoption globally. This partnership helps extend access to onchain money into Visa Direct. It gives businesses a faster way to prefund and manage liquidity across borders, and gives recipients quicker access to money and ultimately more choice.”

For Visa Direct clients, the integration is designed to give businesses a faster, more flexible way to manage settlement and move money across borders 24/7. For recipients, the ability to receive payouts directly in stablecoins is intended to increase the velocity of money movement and expand access to onchain money. zerohash provides the regulatory and technical stack across dozens of blockchains and stablecoins, as well as infrastructure around customer usability.

"Stablecoins are creating new opportunities to make money movement faster and more flexible, particularly for cross-border use cases," said Mark Nelsen, Global Head of Product at Visa. “We continue to invest in the infrastructure that extends the reach of Visa Direct and gives clients more ways to move money. Working with zerohash helps us bring stablecoin capabilities to our clients at scale, in a way that’s reliable and interoperable with the financial systems they already rely on today.”

About zerohash

zerohash is an infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit zerohash.com .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. zerohash llc, NMLS ID #1699379, is licensed as a money transmitter, and zerohash llc and zerohash liquidity services llc are licensed to engage in Virtual Currency Business Activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. For additional information please visit www.zerohash.com/disclosures .