Brightpick and MotionTech Partner to Scale Gridpicker Deployment Across Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brightpick , a global provider of warehouse robotic automation, today announced a strategic partnership with MotionTech , a leading European warehouse automation integrator with in-house manufacturing capabilities and a broad product portfolio.

The Brightpick–MotionTech partnership introduces Gridpicker, Brightpick’s new high-throughput grid-based fulfillment system run by AI-powered robots, to markets across the UK, Nordics and mainland Europe. MotionTech delivers end-to-end automation solutions spanning robotics, conveyors, storage, controls and software – positioning it as a strong partner to deploy Gridpicker across multiple industries.

The First AS/RS System Built to Think, Move, and Pick on Its Own

Gridpicker combines AI-powered mobile manipulators with the simplicity of a high-density grid design and modular warehouse shelving. It is the first AS/RS system capable of fully autonomous order fulfillment without retrieving storage bins to a picking station.

Gridpicker robots travel above shelves on a fixed aluminum grid structure and pick directly from storage totes sitting on top. Carrying two order totes at once to further increase productivity, each robot delivers 100+ picks per hour, exceeding the performance of a typical human picker. Gridpicker also comes equipped with Brightpick Fetcher robots; lightweight robotic trays that travel on fixed rails attached to the shelving, bringing totes from storage to the top shelf for access.

Gridpicker is the only system whose cost decreases as the share of robotically pickable items increases. As more SKUs become suitable for robotic picking, each mobile manipulator becomes more productive and fewer robots are required to achieve the same throughput. In contrast, traditional systems must add expensive robotic picking cells to increase automation levels, which increases cost and complexity.

Gridpicker, by comparison, was designed from the ground up for robotic picking. Having completed over a billion picks in live production, Brightpick has built a significant AI data advantage that will continue to increase robotic pickability rates over time, further strengthening Gridpicker’s performance and cost advantages.

Driving Autonomous Fulfillment Across Europe

As Brightpick’s integration partner, MotionTech will deploy Gridpicker systems across Europe. By leveraging real operational data, the partnership is focused on delivering measurable improvements in throughput, workforce utilization and return on investment – rather than theoretical performance.

“Brightpick is setting the benchmark for dense storage and autonomous item picking,” said Louise Ringström Grandinson, CEO of MotionTech. “Gridpicker gives our customers access to a system that outperforms traditional approaches on throughput, storage density and labor efficiency. Combined with MotionTech’s European integration strength and manufacturing capability, this partnership enables us to deliver scalable, high‑performance fulfillment systems.”

The partnership targets high‑volume, labor‑intensive fulfillment environments, including e‑commerce, retail, 3PL operations, pharmaceutical distribution, and high‑value goods.

Through this collaboration, MotionTech and Brightpick will help businesses scale fulfillment performance without scaling labor, supporting a growing shift toward automation solutions designed to perform today and adapt for tomorrow.

About Brightpick

Brightpick is a leader in AI-powered robotic solutions for warehouses. The company’s multi-purpose AI robots enable warehouses of any size to fully automate order picking, buffering, consolidation, dispatch, and stock replenishment. Award-winning Brightpick solutions take just weeks to deploy and allow companies to keep their warehouse labor to a minimum. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Brightpick has more than 250 employees and hundreds of AI robots deployed with customers across the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit www.brightpick.ai .

Media Contact:

Gilmarie Marley

Trevi Communications for Brightpick

brightpick@trevicomm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d5ae91a-c223-48e0-8da3-f2a313bf03d2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef9751f2-523e-43c3-b9bc-665121df1bff