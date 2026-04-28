Thrive Appoints Matt Kosovsky as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the appointment of Matt Kosovsky as Chief Financial Officer. Kosovsky brings a unique combination of financial expertise, operational rigor, and ability to translate data into action to Thrive, and will be instrumental in helping the company sharpen execution, improve performance, and make the right investments across the business.

As Thrive builds out its leading MSP/MSSP capabilities, it continues to invest across three core pillars: people, process, and technology. Adding Kosovsky to the executive team will help bring increased clarity, accountability, and insight into how the business operates. His early contributions have already strengthened financial planning and performance management across the organization, helping position Thrive for continued growth.

“In the short time he’s been onboard, Matt has already made a significant impact on Thrive,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “He’s helped us better instrument the business from both a financial and operational perspective, bringing greater visibility, discipline, and insight into how we run the company. We know Matt will be instrumental in helping us build a scalable, data-driven operating model as we continue to grow, expand, and acquire new companies and capabilities.”

Based in Boston, Kosovsky brings a strong background in working with high-growth, private equity-backed businesses. Prior to joining Thrive, he served as an Operating Director in the Portfolio Support Group at Berkshire Partners and previously held advisory roles at Deloitte & Touche. As CFO, he will help drive Thrive’s growth by advancing financial strategy, supporting scalable execution, and strengthening the data-driven model.

“With so many organizations rethinking how they secure and manage their IT environments and AI deployments, joining Thrive could not come at a more exciting time,” said Kosovsky. “As demand for integrated cloud, cybersecurity, and AI services continues to accelerate, and the demand for service remains at an all-time high, Thrive is well-positioned to capture the moment. From my early days here working closely with the team, I know we will scale Thrive’s impact, drive disciplined growth, and invest in the capabilities that matter most to our customers.”

This appointment comes at a key time for Thrive, following a year of strong revenue growth, the launch, and expansion of their Managed AI Services and multiple acquisitions. With Kosovsky as CFO, Thrive is well-positioned to support this next phase of hyper growth.

For more information about Thrive, visit https://thrivenextgen.com/

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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