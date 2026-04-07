Thrive Launches CJIS-Approved Hosting Capability for Public Safety Agencies

BOSTON, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced the launch of its Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS)-approved hosting capability. Florida's CJIS CSA approval for Thrive's Texas data center currently applies only to Florida-based agencies, with additional state-level alignments to follow. CJIS compliance is governed at the state level.

Supporting Mission-Critical Data

The FBI’s CJIS Security Policy sets the standard for how sensitive law enforcement data, including criminal records, biometric data, and other investigative information, is stored, accessed, and transmitted. For state and local agencies, adhering to CJIS requirements is essential not only for maintaining compliance but also for ensuring the integrity, security, and availability of mission-critical data that underpins daily operations and public safety outcomes.

With a long-standing track record of supporting State, Local, and Education (SLED) organizations, Thrive has built this latest capability to address the evolving needs of public safety agencies seeking modern, secure, and resilient infrastructure. Many agencies face increasing pressure to move to the cloud while navigating complex compliance mandates, making CJIS-approved environments a critical enabler of modernization.

“For public safety agencies, downtime is not an option,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “They need a partner like Thrive who deeply understands the regulatory landscape, modernization pressures, and the mission at hand. Our CJIS-approved hosting capability reflects our deep expertise working with state and local agencies, as well as our commitment to ensuring they have secure, resilient solutions that enable agencies to operate with confidence and get the job done.”

The Thrive Difference with CJIS

Thrive’s CJIS-approved environments enable public safety agencies in Florida to securely host, access and manage this critical infrastructure in the cloud from Thrive’s Texas-based data center while meeting stringent compliance requirements. The environment is built with security and continuity at its core, enabling agencies to protect sensitive data while maintaining uninterrupted access to critical systems. By incorporating robust backup and disaster recovery capabilities, Thrive helps organizations prepare for and respond to disruptions—whether from cyber incidents, system failures, or natural disasters. Organizations using the solution unlock several key benefits, including:

The ability to host environments through Thrive Cloud across multiple geographic locations, including the newly approved Texas data center, in addition to its previously approved Winter Haven, FL data center

Access to geo-diverse backup and disaster recovery to strengthen agency resilience, including dedicated disaster recovery support for current Florida customers

A streamlined path to expand CJIS-approved capabilities into additional states over time





“CJIS requirements are stringent for a reason. They ensure that the data officers and agencies rely on is protected and always available,” said Joe Holt, AVP of SLED at Thrive. “Thrive’s CJIS-approved hosting capability passed that high bar, giving agencies the flexibility and access they need, while ensuring their data is secure, recoverable, and compliant.”

For more information about Thrive and its SLED capabilities, visit https://thrivenextgen.com/

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

V2 Communications for Thrive

thrive@v2comms.com