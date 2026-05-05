Thrive Launches Enhanced TransformIT Platform with AI Automations & Workflows

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and IT managed services, today announced updates to its TransformIT platform, sharing new AI-powered automation workflows with customers, as well as streamlining employee lifecycle processes for faster deployments, significantly expediting time to value.

Part of transforming IT is recognizing that IT encompasses more than just technology. Powered by ServiceNow, Thrive’s TransformIT platform brings together the business knowledge, tools, and expertise needed to modernize a business. With Thrive as a partner and consultant in the co-managed platform, customers can get access to enterprise-grade technology and insights that can truly transform business performance, optimize teams, and improve end-user satisfaction.

“Mid-market and SMB organizations need next generation solutions to make their businesses more efficient and more responsive, but the reality is that they are unable to get their hands on these tools either due to resource constraints or complexity,” said Bill McLaughlin, CEO of Thrive. “We are positioned to solve, implement, and manage technology that meets clients where they’re at.”

With the latest updates, Thrive is adding several advanced AI-driven automations and embedded AI capabilities, allowing customers to use ServiceNow’s hyper-specific and optimized workflows to reduce manual IT tasks, accelerate service resolution, and improve operational efficiency. The updates also include a streamlined onboarding and deployment process, enabling customers to implement the platform more quickly and realize value faster. As part of the process, Thrive’s dedicated team of IT experts works closely with each customer to ensure seamless onboarding and long-term success, delivering the high-touch service and strategic guidance organizations need to maximize their IT investments.

“As enterprises transition from AI ambition to AI execution, reliable platform partnerships are more important than ever,” said Alix Douglas, group vice president, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. “Powered by the ServiceNow AI Platform, solutions like TransformIT can help organizations modernize workflows, improve efficiency, and drive faster time to value.”

By combining automation, standardization, and high-touch managed services, TransformIT enables organizations to improve IT performance, increase scalability, and deliver a modern digital workplace experience. Key capabilities of the platform include:

Ready-to-use workflows , including AI-powered IT automation workflows to streamline service delivery and pre-built IT workflows, such as onboarding/offboarding, and best practices developed across industries.

, including AI-powered IT automation workflows to streamline service delivery and pre-built IT workflows, such as onboarding/offboarding, and best practices developed across industries. An enterprise-grade ITSM platform delivered via ServiceNow and made accessible to mid-market organizations.

delivered via ServiceNow and made accessible to mid-market organizations. Co-managed IT services with Thrive’s expert engineering teams, who always take a consultative, white-glove approach to service.

with Thrive’s expert engineering teams, who always take a consultative, white-glove approach to service. Self-service IT portal with AI assisted issue entry to improve user experience and resolution times.

with AI assisted issue entry to improve user experience and resolution times. Thrive’s commitment to governance and excellence thanks to built-in security and compliance tracking for audit readiness.



“With TransformIT, we make the entry point to powerful technology accessible, simple, and manageable for organizations. By delivering AI-powered IT automation, rapid deployment, and our experts to guide the way, Thrive is helping organizations put these capabilities into practice and scale with confidence,” said Michael Gray, CTO of Thrive.

Availability

General availability for TransformIT with enhanced AI automations and workflows is June 1, 2026. To learn more about TransformIT, please visit https://thrivenextgen.com/transformit/.

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive’s team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

thrive@v2comms.com