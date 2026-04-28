TRIMEDX 2026 industry report outlines how health systems can turn AI potential into operational performance

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX has released its 2026 industry report on clinical asset management, From possibility to performance: How health systems can operationalize AI, strengthen resilience, and lead through change, featuring insights from health system leaders on practical steps to adopt artificial intelligence, build supply chain resilience, and sustain safe, efficient operations through ongoing change.

The report examines the mismatch between the speed of AI advancement and health care’s capacity to absorb it, outlining governance, standards, and leadership behaviors that help organizations move from pilots to enterprise adoption. It also explores how health systems are redesigning supply chains for continuity in an era of persistent disruption—and how change management and culture ultimately determine whether transformation accelerates or stalls.

“Health care is particularly vulnerable to AI-driven disruption due to its heavy reliance on human labor, vast data volumes, and slow adoption of technological advancements,” says Eric Larsen, president emeritus of The Advisory Board and president of TowerBrook Advisors, emphasizing the urgency for health systems to build the organizational readiness needed to integrate AI responsibly and effectively.

Key findings from the report include:

Operationalizing AI requires governance and trust-first adoption: Leaders must set clear standards for data use, vendor diligence, and model transparency, while designing AI tools to assist experienced teams.

Leaders must set clear standards for data use, vendor diligence, and model transparency, while designing AI tools to assist experienced teams. Health systems should start where AI impact is measurable: Administrative and operational functions offer faster feedback loops and lower risk than direct care use cases.

Administrative and operational functions offer faster feedback loops and lower risk than direct care use cases. Supply chain resilience is now an operational requirement: Leaders are prioritizing continuity and transparency alongside cost, using layered strategies such as redundancy, disruption monitoring, and improved inventory visibility.

Leaders are prioritizing continuity and transparency alongside cost, using layered strategies such as redundancy, disruption monitoring, and improved inventory visibility. Data breadth and quality enable better decisions at scale: Executives emphasize that aggregated, heterogeneous datasets consistently outperform narrower inputs, improving the reliability of operational insights.

Executives emphasize that aggregated, heterogeneous datasets consistently outperform narrower inputs, improving the reliability of operational insights. Culture and change management determine whether transformation sticks: Transparent communication, peer advocacy, and disciplined execution help teams adopt new tools and standardize workflows without losing purpose or cohesion.

In a conclusion drawn from TRIMEDX’s gathering of health system leaders, the report emphasizes that sustainable progress comes from disciplined execution and the ability to act on insights consistently, at scale—even amid uncertainty. “A poor first experience can set adoption back months. Trust builds faster when AI behaves like an assistant, not a supervisor,” says TRIMEDX Chief Technology Officer Steven Martin.

The report also shares examples of measurable outcomes health systems can achieve when AI and clinical asset intelligence are applied to operational challenges—such as improving equipment visibility and uptime, accelerating repairs, and reducing unplanned downtime. In HTM operations, TRIMEDX cites outcomes achieved by health systems using its solutions, including over 99% equipment uptime, 31,000+ hours of prevented unplanned downtime, up to 20% savings in baseline clinical engineering operational expense, and up to 35% capital expense deferral without compromising patient care.

Download the full 2026 industry report to explore actionable guidance on AI governance and adoption, supply chain resilience, and leading teams through ongoing change.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. Powered by the industry’s most advanced AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering, TRIMEDX helps healthcare providers transform clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and enhancing safety & protection. Built by providers for providers, TRIMEDX leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

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