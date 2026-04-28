GSI Technology Awarded U.S. Army xTech SBIR Contract to Develop Ruggedized Edge AI Platform for Tactical Defense Applications

Award Underscores Gemini-II’s Low-Power, High-Performance Edge AI Capabilities for Autonomous Decision-Making in Contested Environments

Will Provide Just Under $2.0 Million of Non-Dilutive R&D Funding

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced it has been awarded a Phase-II U.S. Army’s xTech Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to develop a ruggedized edge AI platform using the Gemini-II APU for the tactical edge.

The award is valued at approximately $2.0 million. These funds will offset the cost of designing and developing a ruggedized edge-processing platform based on the Gemini-II APU, with testing in representative operational environments intended to validate performance across real-time AI workloads, such as sensor data processing, object detection, and command-and-control analytics.

“We are honored to be awarded this SBIR by the U.S. Army, which reflects its recognition of our Gemini-II APU as a viable AI processing solution for delivering high-performance, low-SWaP computing at the tactical edge,” said Lee-Lean Shu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GSI Technology. “This award represents an important step toward field deployment in defense applications. Gemini-II is purpose-built to deliver high-performance AI within tight power and space constraints, enabling autonomous decision-making at the point of need without reliance on cloud or reachback infrastructure. We believe this program further validates the relevance of our architecture for next-generation defense and edge AI applications.”

The award reflects the U.S. Army’s focus on high-performance, low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) computing solutions that enable real-time sensing, data fusion, and autonomous decision-making at the tactical edge, particularly in environments where communications are degraded, contested, or unavailable. GSI’s Gemini-II APU, based on a compute-in-memory architecture, is designed to address the limitations of conventional CPU- and GPU-based approaches by minimizing data movement and delivering power-efficient, low-latency AI inference directly at the point of need.

Phase-II program funding will be received as development milestones are met, which are expected to include system design, fabrication, environmental validation, and performance validation. These efforts are intended to demonstrate scalable, low-power AI processing for mission-critical tactical edge applications. Successful execution of the program may position Gemini-II for follow-on development opportunities and potential integration into future defense systems.

The award comes as the U.S. Department of Defense seeks to increase funding for AI and autonomous systems, with the FY2026 budget request proposing approximately $13.4 billion for these technologies. GSI believes its Gemini-II APU is well-positioned to address this growing edge AI opportunity, offering a differentiated approach to edge AI processing that emphasizes performance per watt, low latency, and scalability across distributed systems.

GSI Technology has a long history of supplying high-performance semiconductor memory solutions for defense and aerospace applications. Building on this foundation, the Company’s Gemini family of APUs extends its capabilities into AI acceleration, targeting applications where power efficiency and real-time processing are critical.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

GSI Technology’s SBIR contract award is subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement with the U.S. Army, and program funding is contingent upon the achievement of specified development milestones. There can be no assurance that GSI Technology will successfully meet such milestones, that the ruggedized edge AI platform under development will perform as expected, or that the program will result in follow-on development opportunities, additional government contracts, or integration into future defense systems. Additionally, GSI Technology’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for its radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology’s most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology’s various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

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