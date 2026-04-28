Silvano Fashion Group AS Consolidated Annual Report 2025

In the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS (hereinafter SFG), held on 15.04.2026, the Supervisory Board approved the annual report of SFG for the 2025 financial year and made a proposal to submit the report to the General Meeting of shareholders.

The annual report of SFG for the 2025 financial year is available on the webpages of Nasdaq Baltic at www.nasdaqbaltic.com and of SFG at www.silvanofashion.com.

Silvano Fashion Group AS

Phone +372 6845 000

Email: info@silvanofashion.com

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