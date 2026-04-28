Carson Group Expands Presence in the Great Lakes Region with Harbor Wealth Management Acquisition

Omaha, Neb., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the acquisition of Harbor Wealth Management, a Green Bay, Wis.-based advisory firm serving approximately $396 million AUM. The firm is led by Partners and Senior Wealth Advisors Eric Heus and Brent Polzin and will transition as an integrated office, rebranding as the Carson Wealth office in Green Bay.

“Eric and Brent have been a part of the Carson community for nearly a decade, and this next step reflects a shared belief that a deep commitment to serving clients, investing in technology and growing long-term partnerships is essential to succeeding in the wealth management business,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “As an integrated Carson Wealth office, the Harbor Wealth team gains access to an industry-leading network of professionals and advanced technology. This partnership will empower them to dedicate more time to their clients, enhance generational wealth planning and foster the growth of future leaders within their organization.”

Heus and Polzin first began working together in 2005 and founded Harbor Wealth based on their shared client-first philosophy. Their goal has always been to become a lifelong partner for its clients, helping families grow their hard-earned wealth for generations to come. Harbor Wealth has established a strong reputation in northeast Wisconsin by guiding clients on life transitions, succession planning and long-term wealth strategies.

Harbor Wealth’s relationship with Carson spans more than 10 years, beginning with coaching. The firm officially joined Carson’s independent advisor model in June 2016, drawn to Carson’s emphasis on trust, growth and investment in technology.

“Carson has been a consistent partner to us for years, and there is a mutual trust between us,” said Heus. “Becoming an integrated office allows us to build on that foundation in a more meaningful way. We can continue delivering a highly personal, family office-style experience while tapping into a broader bench of expertise, technology and support that helps us scale intentionally and serve our clients even better.”

Polzin added, “We have always known Carson is the right long-term partner for our team and our clients. This next step positions our business for the future without losing what makes it special. Carson gives us the infrastructure, leadership and community to keep growing, while staying true to the relationships we’ve built over the past two decades. We’re excited about what we can accomplish together in this next chapter.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.