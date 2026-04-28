NextRoll Appoints Finance and Marketing Leadership to Support Next Phase of Platform Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextRoll , the marketing technology company behind AdRoll’s AI-powered multi-channel advertising platform, today announced the appointments of Ryan Carhart as Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Horn as Vice President of Marketing, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company advances a more unified approach to customer growth.

The appointments come as NextRoll continues to unify its portfolio under AdRoll and evolve the platform to better reflect how marketers operate across channels, tools and data. As part of this shift, the company is bringing together full-funnel advertising, account-based marketing and AI-driven capabilities within a single platform.

“As marketing becomes more complex, the challenge isn’t access to data or channels, it’s making better decisions about where to invest and how to scale,” said Vibhor Kapoor, chief executive officer at NextRoll. “Bringing finance and marketing into closer alignment allows us to operate with more discipline and connect our platform more directly to customer growth and revenue outcomes.”

With Carhart and Horn joining the executive team, NextRoll is applying that alignment across how it plans, invests and measures growth. This includes more deliberate allocation of spend across the funnel, clearer prioritization across channels and a tighter connection between marketing performance and revenue outcomes. As the company expands into areas such as connected TV and digital out-of-home, that structure will be critical to scaling effectively while maintaining efficiency.

Carhart joins NextRoll as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Kapoor. He brings experience across adtech and martech, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at LiveOne, Inc. He previously held leadership roles at AUDIENCEX and MNTN, where he oversaw financial strategy, operations and corporate development. At NextRoll, he will lead overall financial strategy and operations, with a focus on building a more disciplined and scalable financial model.

“As the business grows across more channels, the focus has to be on where each dollar is making an impact,” said Carhart. “My role is to bring more clarity to those decisions so we can invest with confidence, scale what’s working and build a more predictable path to growth.”

Horn joins as Vice President of Marketing and will lead brand, product marketing and revenue marketing across the AdRoll platform. He will be responsible for how the company brings its unified platform story to market and how it communicates value to customers across both B2C and B2B use cases.

“As marketing becomes more fragmented, clarity becomes more important,” said Horn. “Our role is to make it easier for customers to understand how to get more value from the platform and how to apply it across their business to drive measurable outcomes.”

These appointments come as increased competition and channel fragmentation push marketers to focus more on efficiency and measurable outcomes. NextRoll’s approach is to continue investing in its platform while strengthening the operational foundation needed to support long-term growth.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a leading marketing technology company that empowers businesses to drive sustainable growth while building trusted connections with their audiences. Built on nearly two decades of AI and data expertise, NextRoll delivers its solutions through AdRoll, its flagship brand and connected advertising platform. The AdRoll platform brings together two powerful offerings: the AdRoll product, which helps brands generate awareness, deepen engagement and drive measurable revenue through AI-powered multi-channel campaigns; and AdRoll ABM, a full-funnel account-based marketing product that unifies buyer insights, predictive AI and multi-touch advertising to accelerate pipeline and revenue for B2B teams. Together, these solutions give marketers the clarity, efficiency and performance they need to grow with confidence. NextRoll is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit nextroll.com .