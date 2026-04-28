Cequence AI Gateway Introduces Agent Personas, the Industry’s First Infrastructure-Level Privilege Scoping for Autonomous AI Agents

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, the leader in application, API, and Agentic AI protection, today announced the general availability of Agent Personas in Cequence AI Gateway. Agent Personas give enterprises granular, infrastructure-level control over what AI agents are permitted to do — down to the specific tool call — closing the critical privilege gap that identity alone cannot address.

As organizations deploy AI agents to connect to enterprise applications via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), a dangerous assumption has taken hold: that authenticating who an agent is amounts to controlling what it can do. It does not. Agents inherit the privileges of their users and, unlike humans, have no judgment about when not to use available access. Agent Personas solves this by using a plain-English job description to define a scoped virtual MCP endpoint for each agent role. For example, a customer service AI agent gets CRM read-only access, not the ability to modify records. A coding agent can read GitHub issues and create Jira tickets but cannot merge pull requests. A CI/CD automation agent gets access to specific pipeline tools and a single notification channel, and nothing else.

The release also introduces Agent Access Keys, a new composite credential type purpose-built for headless agents running in automated workflows. Each key binds agent identity, user identity, and persona-level privileges into a single attributable credential, giving security teams the forensic clarity to answer exactly who did what, when, and under which permissions.

Agent Personas capabilities include:

Scoped virtual MCP endpoint per agent role: each persona defines access down to the specific API endpoint and permission level, presented as a single endpoint

each persona defines access down to the specific API endpoint and permission level, presented as a single endpoint Natural language persona creation: describe in plain language what an agent should do; the gateway selects the right tools automatically

describe in plain language what an agent should do; the gateway selects the right tools automatically Single source of truth: update a persona once and the change applies immediately across every agent using it, with no code changes required

update a persona once and the change applies immediately across every agent using it, with no code changes required Agent Access Keys: a composite credential binding agent identity, user identity, and persona privileges into a single attributable credential for headless agents

a composite credential binding agent identity, user identity, and persona privileges into a single attributable credential for headless agents Per-tool policy enforcement: rate limits, data masking, and approval workflows applied at the individual tool call level

rate limits, data masking, and approval workflows applied at the individual tool call level Full audit trail: every tool call is attributable to the specific agent, user, persona, and timestamp

every tool call is attributable to the specific agent, user, persona, and timestamp Model-agnostic: enforced at the infrastructure layer across OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, open-source, and custom models equally





The urgency is significant. According to Gartner®, “While the current market focus is on model runtime and inference security, this approach fails to address the complexity of securing agents, where the primary risk is not what the AI says, but what the AI does.” It further states, “If an AI agent cannot prove who it is acting for and why, it should not get access to tools and data.” More than 80% of Fortune 500 companies now deploy active AI agents, yet only 47% have AI-specific safeguards in place. Enterprises have made substantial investments in AI platforms but have struggled to move agents from pilot to production safely. Agent Personas is built to change that.

Early deployments show how Agent Personas govern AI agent access in complex environments. One major U.S. telecommunications provider used the technology to prevent agents from crossing boundaries in tools like GitLab, Confluence, Jira, and Slack. Scoped virtual endpoints ensured each agent accessed only what it needed, eliminating lateral access risks without extra infrastructure.

“Enterprises have made massive investments in AI, and the race to put agents into production across customer experiences, employee workflows, and business operations is accelerating fast,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO and Co-Founder at Cequence. “However, security, governance, and scale requirements can’t be ignored. Cequence closes the gap that has been holding organizations back by automatically limiting agent tool access which lowers costs, enhances performance, and improves security.”

“AI agents have quickly become a channel as significant as the web or mobile, powering customer commerce, employee productivity, and autonomous operations all at once,” said Shreyans Mehta, CTO and Co-Founder at Cequence. “Agent Personas is how you govern infrastructure access at the agent level, enforcing exactly what each agent can do down to the specific API endpoint, across any model or platform. It is the control plane enterprises need to confidently and securely enable agentic AI access to applications and data.”

Agent Personas builds on strong momentum for Cequence AI Gateway, which has grown to more than 140 verified enterprise application integrations. Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and four billion user accounts across its platform — recognized as No. 128 on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a Leader in the 2025 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for API Security and Management, co-chair of TM Forum's AI-Native Blueprint Initiative on Agentic Interaction Security, and co-author of three CIS Critical Security Controls® Companion Guides for securing AI agents, LLMs, and MCP environments alongside the Center for Internet Security and Astrix Security.

*Gartner, Emerging Tech: The Future of AI Security Is in Securing Agent Actions, Not Prompts, Mark Wah, David Senf, 20 February 2026, G00845912. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About Cequence Security

Cequence protects the applications and data that power enterprises in the agentic era. More than a decade of bot defense and API security experience has established Cequence as the leader of safe and secure agentic AI adoption. The Cequence platform delivers deep insight into user, entity, and agent behavior, enabling organizations to secure and control agentic AI workflows while protecting against bad actors and rogue agents. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable, no-code approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

Media Contacts

Katrina Porter

Corporate Communications

press@cequence.ai

ICR for Cequence Security

Cequence@icrinc.com