Quickbase Introduces Pave, a Full-Stack AI App Builder for the Enterprise

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Quickbase announced Pave, a full-stack AI app builder that takes businesses beyond prototypes and into a new era of production-ready apps that meet enterprise requirements. Built on the same secure infrastructure as the Quickbase platform, which has been trusted by thousands of organizations for over 20 years, Pave gives individuals and teams the built-in governance, IT oversight, and flexibility needed to scale, with custom apps that support their existing workflows, budgets, and processes.

“Most vibe coding tools focus on getting teams from A to B, from prompt to prototype. Pave is designed to take teams from A to Z, helping them move all the way from ideation to a governed, production-ready app ready for long-term operational success,” said Marcus Torres, Chief Product Officer of Quickbase. “Other app builders often come with hidden runtime and infrastructure costs that make it hard to forecast pricing, as usage scales. With Pave, teams don’t need to juggle a stack of third-party tools, separate databases, cloud hosting setups, custom domains, or the operational overhead that comes with stitching it all together.”



Built for Operational Reality

Pave makes the path to adopting AI smooth and clear. Pave offers an intuitive interface that allows users to enter plain-language descriptions of the problem they need to solve. Users then iterate using Pave’s no-code interface to create deployable apps complete with the structure, logic, permissions, and governance they need to make them usable in the real-world business environment – immediately.



Unlike other AI app builder tools that stop at the prototype, Pave is production-ready and built for the reality of work:

No hidden costs or vendor sprawl: Pave already includes the data management, cloud hosting, and deployment infrastructure needed to move apps into production. There’s no separate database to manage, no patchwork of third-party vendors to integrate, and no credit-based pricing that becomes harder to forecast as usage scales.



Pave already includes the data management, cloud hosting, and deployment infrastructure needed to move apps into production. There’s no separate database to manage, no patchwork of third-party vendors to integrate, and no credit-based pricing that becomes harder to forecast as usage scales. Governance by design: As teams build apps, IT maintains oversight from a single interface – with granular user permissions, SSO authentication, audit trails, and version rollback capabilities built in by default.



As teams build apps, IT maintains oversight from a single interface – with granular user permissions, SSO authentication, audit trails, and version rollback capabilities built in by default. Adapts to the way teams already work: Relationships, logic, notifications, and views can easily be customized to fit existing business processes and branding, instead of forcing teams into rigid templates.





In fact, Pave is already helping organizations deploy AI to create better workflows and solve specific and unique challenges.

“With Pave today, you can have an idea in the morning and a product by the afternoon. And Quickbase’s guardrails have been tested time and again by organizations and through vendor reviews, so there’s already a real comfort level in keeping sensitive data within Quickbase,” said a Pave beta user and a lead Cybersecurity & Risk Partner at a Big 4 Consulting Firm. “Pave gives us the best of both worlds: a more fluid creation experience, with the security guardrails Quickbase already has in place around data, access control, and the other enterprise requirements that have become part of the core Quickbase product over the past decade. That’s a winning combination.”



Paving the Path Forward

The launch of Pave marks the next evolution of Quickbase. True to its name, Pave helps clear a path forward, giving teams a more direct route from experimentation to execution with enterprise-grade AI.

“Every company we work with is under pressure to move faster with AI, but they are equally concerned about getting it right,” said Kim Eaton, CEO of Quickbase. “For decades, our customers have trusted us to help them manage complex work with the governance, security, and control their businesses require. With Pave, we are bringing that same foundation to AI, making it as easy as a conversation to build applications, while ensuring organizations can adopt it safely, responsibly, and at scale. We believe AI should elevate every employee’s ability to contribute, without introducing new risk, and Pave is how we help our customers move forward with confidence and ease.”



For more information about Pave, or to start building an app, please visit: www.quickbase/pave.



About Pave

Pave is Quickbase’s AI app builder for teams that need to turn ideas into real, usable business apps fast. Unlike prototype-only tools, Pave helps teams create production-ready apps with data, governance, permissions, hosting, and deployment built in. Built on Quickbase’s secure infrastructure, Pave gives businesses a more practical, controlled path from experimentation to execution. Start building now at www.quickbase/pave.