Quickbase Acquires Solvice

BOSTON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickbase, the AI operations platform, today announced that it has acquired Solvice, a provider of APIs for route optimization and workforce scheduling. The acquisition will strengthen Quickbase’s native resource management capabilities with decision intelligence across field service, logistics, and enterprise operations, helping translate real-world complexity into an actionable plan, and make trade-offs transparent so teams can steer the outcome.

Solvice is known for its OnRoute API for constraint-based vehicle routing and OnShift API for automated workforce scheduling and shift generation. These advanced algorithms make it possible for organizations to generate workforce schedules that account for real-world constraints and automatically re-optimize routes when disruptions occur.

"At Solvice, we tackle the most complex operational puzzles: routing and scheduling,” said Christophe Van Huele, Founder of Solvice. “We turn deep optimization expertise into solutions that work in the real world, not just in theory. Joining Quickbase will allow us to scale that impact globally and bring powerful decision intelligence to thousands of organizations navigating operational complexity every day.”

Today’s operations professionals need the ability to surface smart planning decisions, and account for real-world constraints like time windows, labor rules, capacity limits, worker skills, and real-time changes. Solvice’s APIs extend beyond traditional routing and scheduling tools, calculating the best operational plan, not just the fastest route or next available shift. Solvice factors in variables like vehicle capacity, skills, workload balancing, compliance requirements, service-level agreements, multi-day planning, and real-time changes across fleets and workforces to reduce time on the road by up to 35%.

“Quickbase has always been dedicated to helping our customers digitize and automate their complex and mission critical workflows,” said Matthew Person, SVP, Corporate Development of Quickbase. “The combination of Quickbase's 27 years of product depth and experience and Solvice’s intelligent APIs will help our customers move away from ‘just managing work’ and toward intelligently planning and executing it.”

Initial integration efforts, planned for the second half of 2026, will focus on embedding OnRoute capabilities into FastField Pro and OnShift capabilities into Quickbase Business and Quickbase Enterprise. In the meantime, Solvice’s APIs will continue to be available.

About Quickbase

Quickbase is a proven provider of operational solutions that help teams keep pace with change. More than 12,000 organizations worldwide use Quickbase to build practical applications that bring clarity to daily work and reduce the inefficiencies and digital waste that slow operations down. Backed by strong governance, advanced security, and an adaptable architecture, Quickbase has been helping teams adjust quickly as their work evolves for more than 25 years. Get to know us at Quickbase.com, LinkedIn, and YouTube, and join our community of builders here.

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