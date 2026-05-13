Quickbase Expands Real-Time AI Capabilities for Field Service Teams 

BOSTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quickbase , the AI operations platform, today announced two new AI capabilities for field service operations teams: AI Photo Insights and Asset & Team Tracker. Available through FastField, the new AI features are designed to help field service organizations improve operational visibility, reduce manual work, and respond faster to issues happening across multiple job sites, equipment, and field teams.

“As field operations become more complex and distributed, many organizations are still relying on disconnected systems, paper forms, and manual processes to manage schedules, repair tasks, and inspections,” said Marcus Torres, Chief Product Officer of Quickbase. “While field operations teams are now moving toward digitizing their data collection, many have yet to digitize their decision making. Our latest FastField AI features make it easier to capture information in the moment and immediately put it into action in Quickbase for faster response times, better visibility across operations, and safer, more efficient field teams overall.”

New FastField AI Features: AI Photo Insights and Asset & Team Tracker

Now available as part of the FastField Pro Plan package, the new AI Photo Insights and Asset & Team Tracker features help organizations turn field photos, job updates, and operational data into actionable insights and real-time operational visibility.

FastField AI Photo Insights enables field technicians to capture photos in the field and instantly generate inspection notes while automatically analyzing images for equipment issues, missing PPE, structural faults, and potential safety violations.





enables field technicians to capture photos in the field and instantly generate inspection notes while automatically analyzing images for equipment issues, missing PPE, structural faults, and potential safety violations. FastField Asset & Team Tracker provides a live, map-based operational view of field teams, equipment, and jobs directly from the FastField portal. Organizations can monitor equipment locations, job progress, and technician availability in real time while improving dispatching decisions based on proximity, workload, and asset status to help reduce downtime and improve response times.





A Year of AI Features

Over the past year, Quickbase has expanded FastField’s AI capabilities to help field service organizations streamline inspections, improve operational visibility, reduce manual work, and accelerate response times. Additional FastField AI features introduced over the past year include:

Eliminate time-consuming, manual barcode and serial number entry

FastField AI Label Scanner automatically captures serial numbers, asset tags, barcodes, handwriting, and equipment data from photos, helping technicians complete inspections faster while improving data accuracy.





FastField AI Label Scanner automatically captures serial numbers, asset tags, barcodes, handwriting, and equipment data from photos, helping technicians complete inspections faster while improving data accuracy. Automatically keep inspections, maintenance, and field work on schedule

FastField Task Scheduler automates recurring inspections, preventive maintenance, and compliance workflows with scheduled assignments and reminders, while giving supervisors visibility into upcoming and overdue work.





FastField Task Scheduler automates recurring inspections, preventive maintenance, and compliance workflows with scheduled assignments and reminders, while giving supervisors visibility into upcoming and overdue work. Add an intelligent safety net, to flag issues earlier

FastField AI Workflow automatically reviews form submissions, flags anomalies, prioritizes urgent issues, triggers alerts, and routes follow-up actions to the appropriate teams.





FastField AI Workflow automatically reviews form submissions, flags anomalies, prioritizes urgent issues, triggers alerts, and routes follow-up actions to the appropriate teams. Convert paper forms into digital workflows in seconds

FastField AI Form Converter transforms paper forms, PDFs, and handwritten sketches into editable digital FastField forms within seconds, helping organizations digitize field processes without rebuilding forms manually.



