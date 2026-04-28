New Study: Insomnia’s Impact Comes From Unpredictability, Not Sleep Duration

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep.ai , the world's leading validated sleep intelligence platform, today announced findings from a peer-reviewed study led by Washington State University, in collaboration with the University of Washington, exploring sleep patterns in people with chronic insomnia. It is the longest known objective, real-world characterization of objective sleep in chronic insomnia.

Published in JMIR Formative Research , the study tracked 112 adults - 83 with chronic insomnia and 29 without insomnia - across eight consecutive weeks of nightly, at-home sleep monitoring using Sleep.ai’s contactless, radio-frequency sleep measurement technology. The results come amid rising interest in tracking sleep over time as a predictor of health outcomes.

Key Findings

People with chronic insomnia got about the same total amount of sleep each night as those without insomnia (6.57 vs. 6.60 hours). The real difference was in the unpredictability of their sleep. Compared to a control group without insomnia, chronic insomnia patients experienced night-to-night variability in sleep efficiency, time taken to fall asleep, and overnight wakefulness.

This suggests that inconsistent sleep-wake patterns, not simply shorter sleep, may be the debilitating feature of chronic insomnia. Understanding these ups and downs could change how insomnia is diagnosed, measured, and treated. Standard approaches that look only at average sleep and which use questionnaires may miss this important variability.

The long-term measurement of objective sleep data in participants’ own home was made possible by Sleep.ai’s sleep measurement technology. With its unique non-contact (radiofrequency) and PSG-validated sleep measurement technology, the SleepScore Max device leverages patented ResMed technology built on 12 years of research with best-in-class performance validated in multiple published performance evaluation studies to date.

“This study validates that meaningful sleep insights require more than a single night’s snapshot,” said Elie Gottlieb, PhD, Head of Applied Science, Sleep.ai, and study co-author. “By tracking sleep objectively and contactlessly in people’s own homes, we can move beyond lab-based limits and give consumers and clinicians tools to understand sleep as it truly happens, night after night – all without a wearable or touching the body.”

What This Means for Sleep Care

The study sheds new light on why insomnia feels so unpredictable and disruptive. For people living with the condition, it’s not just about an inability to fall asleep or stay asleep, it's the constant night to night swings that make rest feel unreliable.

For doctors, these findings show the limits of traditional tools like sleep diaries or one night lab studies, which can miss the bigger picture. And for researchers and companies developing new treatments, tracking how sleep varies from night to night may be more useful than looking only at average sleep hours.

“For years, insomnia research focused on averages, which often made differences seem small,” said Devon A. Hansen, PhD, lead author at Washington State University. “This study shows the real story: people with chronic insomnia live with unpredictable sleep night after night. Being able to track this objectively in people’s own homes over two months opens up new possibilities for both research and care.”

“As a sleep doctor and researcher, I know how hard it can be to truly capture patients’ sleep experiences using traditional methods,” said Nathaniel F. Watson, MD, MSc, University of Washington. “This study shows that contactless, at-home sleep technology can fill that gap. Recognizing nightly variability as a core feature of insomnia could change how we screen, diagnose and ultimately treat the condition.”

For more information on this research, click here .

About Sleep.ai

Sleep.ai is a global sleep intelligence company delivering science-backed solutions to improve sleep and long-term health across consumer, wellness, and healthcare applications. Powered by nearly one billion hours of sleep data, over 100 publications and conference abstracts, and more than 250 scientific studies, the company combines advanced analytics and behavioral science to support prevention, performance, and health insight.

Sleep.ai offers consumer sleep coaching programs, including reimbursable preventive solutions such as Dein Schlaf in Germany, as well as enterprise-grade APIs, SDKs, and R&D services. Trusted by leading brands including Dyson, L'Oréal, Therabody, Purple, Thorne, and IFF, Sleep.ai enables partners across health, wellness, and life sciences to embed validated sleep intelligence into their products and services.

Media Contact

Maria Bradley

JMAC PR for Sleep.ai

sleepai@jmacpr.com