Opensity Solutions Appoints Sally King and Rich Antoneck to Board

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the leading tech-enabled managed services organization supporting legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced that Sally King and Rich Antoneck have joined its Board of Managers.

Opensity Solutions launched in February 2026 following the combination of K2 Services, Epiq GBTS and Forrest Solutions, uniting end-to-end service expertise into a single, scaled organization. Designed to serve as the operational and technology backbone for complex enterprises, Opensity focuses on consistent execution, strong governance and measurable outcomes, supported by industry-leading subject matter experts. The addition of King and Antoneck to the Board reinforces this focus and supports the company’s continued emphasis on disciplined growth as client needs and platform capabilities expand.

“Sally and Rich bring complementary perspectives and highly relevant experience to Opensity’s Board,” says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer of Opensity Solutions. “Sally’s background leading complex operational transformations, paired with Rich’s experience scaling and optimizing tech‑enabled organizations, strengthens our ability to execute against our long‑term strategy and continue investing in the capabilities our clients rely on.”

“The market is moving toward a more disciplined, technology-enabled model of operational delivery, and Opensity is building to lead that shift,” says Chris Petrini-Poli, Executive Chair. “Sally and Rich bring exactly the seasoned perspective we need at a critical point in our growth: deep experience guiding organizations through integrations and operating model transformation. Their addition strengthens our governance and sharpens our focus as we scale our ability to deliver consistent, predictable outcomes for clients.”

About Sally King

Across her career, King has held senior leadership roles at the intersection of legal services and enterprise operations. She was the first business manager of the General Electric Legal Organization, where she helped manage a global legal function and developed one of the earliest large-scale outside counsel management programs, including outside counsel guidelines. She later served at NYNEX, overseeing strategic management and operations across legal and security organizations and helping guide the company through two major telecommunications mergers that ultimately formed Verizon.

King subsequently moved into law firm operational leadership, serving as the first Chief Operating Officer of Kronish Lieb Weiner & Hellman and leading the firm through its merger with Cooley, supporting Cooley’s expansion to the U.S. East Coast and its evolution as a global brand. She later served as COO for the Americas at Clifford Chance and became the first Global Chief Operating Officer at SNR Denton, directing integration efforts and leading merger work that contributed to the formation of what became Dentons. King was also recruited to serve as Chief Operating Officer of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, where she helped transform business operations, supported the London office integration and led a global lease portfolio restructuring that delivered significant savings. She later served as Chief Operating Officer of Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler, joining to modernize business practices, support leadership transition, and develop succession readiness. King is currently the Founder and Principal of SFK Advisors LLC, where she works with law firms on discrete strategic projects (ranging from governance issues to merger integration planning and implementation and many projects in between), and a Managing Director of The Alexander Group, where she is a member of the advisory and consulting team focusing on coaching members of law firm leadership teams.

About Rich Antoneck

Antoneck brings deep executive and financial leadership to the Opensity Board, with a proven track record of scaling tech‑enabled legal services organizations. As Chief Executive Officer of Veritext, Antoneck is responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of the company’s national court reporting and alternative dispute resolution businesses. He partners with the Veritext executive team and regional leaders to drive growth, optimize operations and ensure that the business remains the industry‑leading provider of technology‑enabled legal services. Antoneck joined Veritext in 2011 and previously held senior financial leadership roles with private equity‑backed companies. Earlier in his career, Antoneck held senior finance roles at Thomson Reuters.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization serving leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Megan Willis

Vice President, Marketing

megan.willis@opensitysolutions.com



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