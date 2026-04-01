Opensity Solutions Expands Partnership with Faegre Drinker to Support Firmwide Business Transformation and Client‑Focused Operations

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the tech‑enabled managed services organization supporting legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced an expanded partnership with Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP to support the firm’s ongoing business transformation efforts.

Opensity’s relationship with Faegre Drinker began with support across seven offices nationwide and has now expanded to 17 offices, including the firm’s largest locations. As part of this expansion, Opensity will provide office services, records management and information governance across the firm. This growth reflects Faegre Drinker’s confidence in Opensity’s ability to scale while maintaining service quality, operational rigor and a strong employee experience. Additionally, this aligns with the firm’s forward‑thinking commitment to operational excellence—enabling attorneys and business professionals to remain focused on delivering exceptional client service through innovative, scalable operating models.

“As we continue to advance our business transformation efforts, we’re focused on building an operating model that is modern, resilient and aligned to the needs of our clients and our people,” says John Stanley, Chief Administrative Officer of Faegre Drinker. “Opensity has consistently demonstrated the leadership strength, service quality and scalability we need, and this expanded partnership ensures we have the operational coverage while keeping our teams focused on delivering exceptional client service.”

A defining element of the partnership has been Opensity’s consistent commitment to its employees—both through comprehensive benefits and a culture that places people at the center of the organization. This employee‑first approach closely aligns with Faegre Drinker’s operational philosophy, which recognizes that strong client outcomes are driven by engaged, supported and empowered teams. This shared commitment to people has been a meaningful differentiator and a foundation for long‑term partnership.

“This expanded partnership reflects Faegre Drinker’s confidence in Opensity’s ability to operate at scale with consistency and discipline,” says Michelle Connolly, President of Enterprise Business Solutions at Opensity. “We’re proud to deepen our support across the firm’s footprint and deliver the operational rigor, technology-enabled transparency and execution required to help its teams focus on what matters most—serving clients.”

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity Solutions

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Megan Willis

Vice President, Marketing

megan.willis@opensitysolutions.com