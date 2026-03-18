Opensity Solutions Appoints Jae Cornelssen as Chief Financial Officer to Support Scaled Growth and Operational Rigor

CHICAGO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the tech‑enabled managed services organization supporting legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced the appointment of Jae Cornelssen as Chief Financial Officer. Cornelssen joins Opensity’s executive leadership team at a pivotal stage in the company’s growth, strengthening the financial discipline, governance and strategic rigor required to scale a modern managed services organization.

“Opensity is building a differentiated managed services platform: one that delivers measurable outcomes, operational accountability and long‑term partnership for our clients,” says Michelle Deichmeister, Chief Executive Officer of Opensity Solutions. “Jae brings deep expertise across finance, M&A and operational leadership, along with a proven ability to scale complex services organizations. His leadership will be critical as we continue to grow responsibly, invest with intention and support our clients with transparency and confidence.”

As CFO, Cornelssen will lead Opensity’s global finance, accounting and strategic financial operations. In this role, he will partner closely with executive leadership to support scalable growth, operational efficiency and long‑term value creation across the organization. Cornelssen will play a central role in advancing Opensity’s expansion strategy, including acquisitions, platform integration and the development of scalable shared services capabilities that support consistent, enterprise‑grade service delivery.

Cornelssen brings extensive experience scaling professional services and technology‑enabled platforms. Prior to joining Opensity, he served as CFO of Harbor Global, where he helped build and scale a leading global professional services organization serving the legal industry. Earlier in his career, Cornelssen served as a public company CFO in the SaaS sector, leading financial strategy, capital markets initiatives and operational scaling during periods of rapid growth. In that role, he led the company’s initial public offering, which was 13-times oversubscribed and resulted in an enterprise valuation of approximately $4 billion.

Cornelssen began his career in mergers and acquisitions at KPMG Corporate Finance Inc., where he advised on and executed more than $1 billion in transactions across multiple industries. His background includes transaction execution, financial strategy and post‑acquisition integration—experience that directly supports Opensity’s growth trajectory and platform strategy.

As Opensity continues to expand its role as an integrated managed services organization, clients increasingly expect partners who can deliver end‑to‑end operational support while maintaining rigorous financial controls, predictable cost structures and disciplined governance. Cornelssen’s appointment reinforces Opensity’s commitment to enterprise‑grade financial management and positions the company to support long‑term client partnerships and outcome‑based service delivery at scale.

Cornelssen is a certified public accountant and a chartered financial analyst charterholder. His addition further strengthens Opensity’s executive leadership bench as the company continues to unify operations, technology and service delivery for clients navigating increasingly complex operational environments.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‑enabled managed services organization supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

Megan Willis

Vice President, Marketing

megan.willis@opensitysolutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b02685ed-b1fb-46f6-bfeb-35e1c0690898