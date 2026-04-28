Affinity Launches Model Context Protocol to Connect Relationship Intelligence to AI Tools for Private Capital

San Francisco , April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affinity , the relationship intelligence platform built for private capital, today announced the launch of its hosted Model Context Protocol (MCP), a major expansion of its AI capabilities that positions Affinity as the source of truth for AI-first dealmaking workflows. With MCP, Affinity enables private capital teams to securely access and update live relationship and deal data directly from MCP‑compatible AI assistants such as Claude, Gemini and Copilot—turning its platform from a system of record into a system of action.

“We are building the MCP that isbest tailored for private capital,” said Ken Fine, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity. “Most AI tools weren’t built with the data that actually drives private capital decisions—relationships, deal history and proprietary context. Affinity’s MCP removes that barrier by making this data usable inside the tools where work happens.”

Over the past year alone, private capital firms have rapidly adopted general‑purpose AI assistants, with 80% of private equity firms now exploring or piloting agentic AI, according to Grant Thornton’s 2026 AI Impact Survey.

Affinity’s MCP bridges this adoption with real execution by translating natural‑language requests into secure API calls that allow AI assistants to retrieve and update CRM data in real time, without requiring firms to manage servers, custom integrations, or dedicated infrastructure. MCP inherits the same security, permissioning, and privacy controls already configured in Affinity, ensuring sensitive relationship data remains protected.

By grounding AI‑driven outputs in live relationship and deal data, rather than summaries, snapshots or disconnected systems, MCP ensures results are accurate, actionable and secure. Unlike generic AI integrations, Affinity’s MCP is purpose‑built for private capital workflows, including deal stages, relationship strength, fund cycle and portfolio context, and enables secure, real‑time, two‑way interaction with the CRM.

MCP enables teams to:

Query live CRM data using natural language from their AI workflow

Prepare for meetings with complete relationship, deal and interaction context

Create notes, update fields and manage records from AI assistants

Eliminate tab switching and manual work, saving hours of administrative time each week

Use existing Affinity authentication and permissions, so access mirrors what teams can see in the CRM

Early customers are already seeing a meaningful impact, from significant time savings to entirely new opportunities for data‑driven growth.

“Affinity’s MCP is unlocking a new ability for us to confidently build marketing segments, audiences, and campaigns in ways we couldn’t before,” said Drew Sacher, Vice President at Corporate Advisory Solutions, an M&A advisory firm based in Philadelphia. “It saves us hours every week and has opened up meaningful new opportunities for growth across the business.”

As part of Affinity’s broader AI strategy, MCP builds on the company’s API suite and more than 40 integrations, positioning Affinity as the open platform that powers AI‑driven relationship and deal execution across a firm’s technology stack.

To learn more, visit https://www.affinity.co/request-demo .



About Affinity

Affinity is the leading relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers. With its AI-powered CRM, Affinity helps private capital firms, investment banks, and strategic acquirers find, manage, and close more deals by harnessing the power of their networks. Affinity is used by more than 3,000 firms across 30 countries to unlock relationship insights, drive efficiency, and win more opportunities. Learn more at www.affinity.co .



