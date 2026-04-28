ReelTime’s Reel Intelligence “RI” Launches Worlds Most Advanced Image Generation System, Expanding Its Multi-Modal Intelligence Platform Lead Over Legacy AI

Bothell, WA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID:RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media, today announced the release of its most advanced AI-driven image generation system to date, powered by its proprietary Reel Intelligence (“RI”) platform.

RI Releases World Best Image Generation

Anyone can now try RI for free at www.TryRINow.com, providing immediate access to its expanding suite of multi-modal creative and intelligence capabilities.

The newly released RI image system introduces a more advanced approach to visual generation by interpreting user intent and constructing images with structured, context-aware precision. Unlike traditional systems that generate outputs in a single pass, RI incorporates an independent intelligence layer that evaluates, refines, and adjusts results before they are presented. This additional step enables more accurate composition, proper spatial relationships, and outputs that are aligned with real-world use cases in marketing, branding, and media production.

“What we’re introducing with RI is not just a better image generator, it’s a fundamentally different approach to intelligence,” said Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime Media. “While others are scaling cost and infrastructure, RI is scaling capability. This release makes it clear that the future of AI won’t be defined by who has the biggest data center, but by who has the most intelligent system.”

A longstanding limitation across AI image platforms has been the ability to render clear, usable text within images. RI overcomes this constraint by generating legible typography and structured layouts suitable for commercial applications. The result is production-ready content that eliminates the need for extensive post-editing and allows users to create complete marketing assets in a single step. RI also maintains visual consistency across outputs, enabling cohesive styles, recognizable characters, and unified brand identities across multiple images.

Reel Intelligence operates as a fully integrated multi-modal platform extending far beyond image generation. RI produces award-eligible music, generates 4k video, translates visual concepts into 3D-printable models and physical design outputs, and also delivers advanced capabilities including software code generation, intelligent automation, and deep research synthesis across complex topics. This unified intelligence environment allows users to move seamlessly between creative production and analytical tasks, eliminating the fragmentation typically associated with using multiple independent AI systems.

A defining advantage of RI is its underlying architecture. The platform operates as a distributed, chip-agnostic intelligence network that dynamically leverages computing resources across the connected world rather than relying on centralized data centers. This design removes dependence on specialized hardware and constrained chip supply chains while enabling scalable, high-performance output. The result is a more efficient system with significantly reduced infrastructure overhead compared to traditional AI models.

This release reflects a broader shift in artificial intelligence toward systems that deliver practical, production-grade results rather than experimental outputs. RI is engineered to function as an end-to-end creative and intelligence solution, enabling users to move from concept to finished media, software, or research within a single platform.

About ReelTime Media

ReelTime Rentals, Inc. (OTCID: RLTR), doing business as ReelTime Media and ReelTime VR, is a Seattle-area publicly traded company focused on multimedia production and AI innovation. The Company’s flagship Reel Intelligence (RI) platform delivers an integrated multi-modal suite of tools for creating images, audio, video, and more. ReelTime has also been a pioneer in virtual reality content development and technology, providing end-to-end production, editing, and distribution services. The Company continues to leverage its expertise to transform how content is produced, distributed, and experienced worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product capabilities, market positioning, and future adoption. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties inherent in emerging technologies and market conditions.

Reel Intelligence "RI"

Press Inquiries

Barry B Henthorn

barry [at] baristas.tv

2065790222

https://reeltime.com

4203 223rd PL SE

Bothell, WA 98021

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=-Pv5AHkQWo8