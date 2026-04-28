HILLIARD, Ohio, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus Marketing Experts, a 2025 BBB Spark Award nominee, today announced the launch of a new Hilliard specific Authority Gap report. This study reveals that small businesses in the Hilliard subdivision are experiencing a 15 percent faster surge in digital search volume compared to the broader Columbus metropolitan area. Despite this growth, 88 percent of these businesses remain invisible to AI powered search engines.

Neil Colvin, Founder and Growth Architect at Columbus Marketing Experts, identifies the Authority Gap for Hilliard small businesses in the 2026 local search report.

Leveraging their proprietary Structured Growth Framework which recently delivered a number 1 ranking on Google Maps for local service providers, Columbus Marketing Experts has identified a critical disconnect between local visibility and digital authority.

Visibility is no longer enough, said Neil Colvin, Founder and Growth Architect at Columbus Marketing Experts. In 2026, if you are not cited as a local authority, you do not exist in the eyes of the AI. Our research shows that while Hilliard businesses are active, they lack the specific authority signals required to be cited by search engines like Gemini and ChatGPT.

Key Findings from the Q1 2026 Hilliard Report:

Search Demand Spike: Local queries for Hilliard based services have risen 22 percent year over year.

Local queries for Hilliard based services have risen 22 percent year over year. The AI Citation Gap: Only 12 percent of Hilliard businesses are properly indexed as local authorities in generative search models.

Only 12 percent of Hilliard businesses are properly indexed as local authorities in generative search models. Intent Satisfaction: AI referred traffic in Hilliard is converting at 5 times the rate of traditional social media leads.

For the full Hilliard Growth Report and localized digital benchmarks, visit: https://columbusmarketingexperts.com/digital-marketing-hilliard-oh/

About Columbus Marketing Experts

Columbus Marketing Experts is a premier digital growth agency headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Led by 2025 BBB Spark Award nominee Neil Colvin, the firm specializes in AI optimized search strategies and authority based public relations for local businesses. Through their proprietary Structured Growth Framework, Columbus Marketing Experts helps service providers dominate their local markets by bridging the gap between digital visibility and search engine authority. The agency is dedicated to helping suburban businesses in areas like Hilliard, Dublin, and Powell outrank national competitors and claim the number 1 spot on generative search platforms.

For more information on localized digital benchmarks and suburban growth reports, visit: https://columbusmarketingexperts.com/

Columbus Marketing Experts identifies a statewide search dominance for a local service provider, achieving number 1 rankings across the entire Ohio market.

Press Inquiries

Neil Colvin

neil [at] columbusmarketingexperts.com

614-929-6411

https://www.columbusmarketingexperts.com

Columbus Marketing Experts

3372 Paxton Court

Hilliard, Ohio 43026