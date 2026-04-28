Aktsiaselts Infortar 2025 audited Annual Report

 | Source: AS Infortar AS Infortar

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar approved the audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Major Events

Maritime transport

2025 financial year, Tallink carried 5.5 million passengers, which is down 0.9% compared to the financial year 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 19.2% to 245,004 while the number of passenger vehicles was down by 2.2% to 760,473, year-on-year. Cargo vessel Sailor was sold and the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until the end of January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.

Energy

In the 2025 financial year, Elenger delivered a total of 18 TWh LNG cargoes to the Inkoo and Klaipėda terminals (2024: 18 TWh). Market share in the Finnish–Baltic region reached approximately one quarter. Gas inventories were stored not only in the Latvian underground gas storage facility, but also in Poland and Germany. Sales in Estonia at the end of the year accounted for 15% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share was 21%.

Real estate and infrastructure

INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.

Key figures of financial year

Key figures12 months 202512 months 2024
Sales revenue. m€1 837.0001 371.775
Gross profit. m€239.842128.628
EBITDA. m€227.919145.275
EBITDA margin (%)12.4%10.6%
Operating profit. EBIT. m€109.00877.024
Total profit(-loss). m€69.857193.670
Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€70.550191.253
EPS (euros)13.39.36
Total equity m€1 175.4041 166.221
Total liabilities m€1 071.3531 223.287
Net debt m€851.5821 055.708
Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)3.0x3.0x

1 Earnings per share (in euros) is calculated as follows: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent, in absolute figures, divided by the number of shares, excluding own shares.

Revenue

During the 12 months of the 2025 financial year, the Infortar group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 465.225 million, reaching EUR 1,837.000 million (consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1,371.775 million). The addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year had a significant positive impact.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

The 60 percent increase in EBITDA was primarily driven by the full 12-month consolidation of Tallink Grupp, an approximately EUR 12 million improvement in Elenger’s EBITDA and the contribution from the agriculture segment, including Estonia Farmid and Halinga.

The Maritime Transport segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 119.528 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 175.181 million in the 2024 financial year). Tallink’s 2024 results were primarily impacted by the challenging economic environment in its home markets and the lowest level of consumer confidence in the past decade.
The Energy segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 89.323 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 77.235 million in the 2024 financial year). The profitability of the Energy segment was positively influenced by the results of network companies.
In the Real Estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of the separate real estate companies. Real Estate EBITDA totalled EUR 14.748 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 14.309 million in the 2024 financial year). Additionally, the Rimi Logistics Centre was included in the reporting in the 2025 financial year.

Total Profit

The consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 69.857 million (EUR 193.670 million in the 2024 financial year). Excluding the one-off gain from the Tallink acquisition in 2024, the underlying profitability of the Group improved in 2025.

Financing
Loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,071.353 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 1,223.287 million in the 2024 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.0.

Dividends
In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:
EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;
the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, 1.48 euros per share;
an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.
The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2531.12.24
Current assets  
Cash and cash equivalents219 771167 579
Short-term derivatives4 7328 333
Settled derivative receivables1 823676
Trade receivables153 473155 351
Prepaid taxes5 6593 831
Trade and other receivables38 87838 517
Prepayments for inventories4762 498
Inventories90 672215 914
Biological assets1 545941
Total current assets517 029593 640
Non-current assets  
Investments in associates21 41216 603
Long-term derivative instruments1 0793 214
Long-term loans and other receivables4 5489 055
Deferred tax asset27 10026 108
Investment property66 87267 931
Property, plant and equipment1 871 9701 909 458
Intangible assets37 93038 874
Right-of-use assets39 64547 598
Biological assets9 0222 753
Total non-current assets2 079 5782 121 594
TOTAL ASSETS2 596 6072 715 234
   
(in thousands of EUR)31.12.2531.12.24
Current liabilities  
Loan liabilities338 515497 162
Lease liabilities10 0299 020
Payables to suppliers123 33087 941
Tax obligations44 97249 354
Buyers' advances38 62131 126
Settled derivatives4 1568 728
Other current liabilities69 67763 431
Short term derivatives9 55227 704
Total current liabilities638 852774 466
Non-current liabilities  
Long-term provisions8 6959 946
Deferred taxes1 8942 816
Other long-term liabilities46 02843 209
Long-term derivatives2 9251 471
Loan liabilities686 187676 670
Lease liabilities36 62240 435
Total non-current liabilities782 351774 547
TOTAL LIABILITIES1 421 2031 549 013
Equity  
Share capital2 1172 117
Own shares-790-72
Share premium32 48432 484
Reserve capital212212
Option reserve10 0996 223
Hedging reserve-7 260-21 674
Unrealised exchange rate differences1 16745
Post-employment benefit obligation reserve-559-185
Retained earnings from previous periods884 204890 167
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent921 674909 317
Non-controlling interest(s)253 730256 904
Total equity1 175 4041 166 221
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY2 596 6072 715 234


Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR)12 months 202512 months 2024
Revenue1 837 0001 371 775
Cost of goods (goods and services) sold-1 596 485-1 243 034
Write-down of receivables-673-113
Gross profit239 842128 628
Marketing expenses-46 571-21 086
General administrative expenses-94 178-50 438
Profit (loss) from derivative financial instruments10 84726 672
Profit (loss) from biological assets5 412-139
Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property-2 868-949
Profit (loss) from changes in the fair value of fixed assets-9 265-8 691
Other operating revenue10 0804 682
Other operating expenses-4 291-1 655
Operating profit109 00877 024
Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method4 24722 974
Financial income and expenses  
Income from financial investments19 00813 392
Other financial investments-2 592-50
Interest expense-45 749-38 274
Interest income3 0704 979
Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates244100
Gain from bargain purchase093 659
Total financial income and expenses-26 01973 806
Profit before tax87 236173 804
Corporate income tax-17 37919 866
Profit for the financial year69 857193 670
including:  
Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company70 550191 253
Profit attributable to non-controlling interest-6932 417
Other comprehensive income  
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss  
Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations-374-141
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement:  
Revaluation of risk hedging instruments14 414-45 792
Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries1 12253
Total of other comprehensive income15 162-45 880
Total income85 019147 790
including:  
Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company85 712145 373
Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest-6932 417
Ordinary earnings per share (in EUR per share)3,439,36
Diluted earnings per share (in EUR per share)3,379,12


Consolidated statement of cash flows statement

Cash flows from operating activities  
(in thousands of EUR)12 months
2025		12 months
2024
Profit for the financial year69 857193 670
Adjustments:  
Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets118 91168 251
Fair value adjustment of equity investment-4 247-22 974
Change in the value of derivatives3 433-1 483
Other financial income/expenses-15 585-112 030
Calculated interest expenses45 74938 274
Profit/loss from non-current assets sold-479-955
Income from grants recognised as revenue-1 791-643
Corporate income tax expense17 379-19 866
Recognition and adjustment of provisions3 519-321
Total adjustments166 889-51 747
Income tax paid-18 302-10 551
Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities-19552 023
Change in inventories131 377-12 831
Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities36 289-80 954
Change in biological assets-1 944-322
Total cash flows from operating activities383 97189 288
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Purchases of associates120
Net cash flows on acquisition of subsidiaries-43 881-111 684
Received dividends020 862
Given loans4 5131 918
Interest received3 0434 953
Purchases Investment property-3 348-10 352
Purchases of property, plant and equipment-76 747-27 835
Proceeds from sale of property84 5841 561
Total cash flows used in investing activities-31 824-120 577
   
Cash flows used in financing activities12 months
2025		12 months
2024
Proceeds from targeted financing4 196225
Changes in overdraft1 22412 863
Proceeds from borrowings103 379358 731
Repayments of borrowings-271 067-151 790
Repayment of finance lease liabilities-13 839-11 300
Interest paid-46 617-39 153
Dividends paid-76 513-60 997
Gain from share emission-7183 174
Total cash flows used in financing activities-299 955111 753
   
Net change in cash and cash equivalents52 19280 464
Cash at the beginning of the year167 57987 115
Cash at the end of the period219 771167 579
Net (decrease)/increase in cash52 19280 464


Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

Additional information:
Kadri Laanvee
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +372 5156662
e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee
www.infortar.ee/en/investor

Attachments


Attachments

Infortar 2025 consolidated, audited (ESEF ESG) 2025 annual audited report
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 