Aktsiaselts Infortar 2025 audited Annual Report

The Supervisory Board of Aktsiaselts Infortar approved the audited annual report for 2025 and will submit it to the Annual General Meeting for approval.

Major Events

Maritime transport

2025 financial year, Tallink carried 5.5 million passengers, which is down 0.9% compared to the financial year 2024. The number of cargo units transported decreased by 19.2% to 245,004 while the number of passenger vehicles was down by 2.2% to 760,473, year-on-year. Cargo vessel Sailor was sold and the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until the end of January 2027 with the option of extending the agreement for another year.

Energy

In the 2025 financial year, Elenger delivered a total of 18 TWh LNG cargoes to the Inkoo and Klaipėda terminals (2024: 18 TWh). Market share in the Finnish–Baltic region reached approximately one quarter. Gas inventories were stored not only in the Latvian underground gas storage facility, but also in Poland and Germany. Sales in Estonia at the end of the year accounted for 15% of the energy sales of the total volume. The company´s market share was 21%.

Real estate and infrastructure

INF Infra continued the construction of Rail Baltica’s mainline on the Kangru-Saku section. The contract value is EUR 67.2 million, and the work is planned to continue until March 2028. Construction on a commercial space for Depo (DIY Store) in Lasnamäe continued. The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.

Key figures of financial year

Key figures 12 months 2025 12 months 2024 Sales revenue. m€ 1 837.000 1 371.775 Gross profit. m€ 239.842 128.628 EBITDA. m€ 227.919 145.275 EBITDA margin (%) 12.4% 10.6% Operating profit. EBIT. m€ 109.008 77.024 Total profit(-loss). m€ 69.857 193.670 Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€ 70.550 191.253 EPS (euros)1 3.3 9.36 Total equity m€ 1 175.404 1 166.221 Total liabilities m€ 1 071.353 1 223.287 Net debt m€ 851.582 1 055.708 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio) 3.0x 3.0x

1 Earnings per share (in euros) is calculated as follows: profit/loss attributable to the owners of the parent, in absolute figures, divided by the number of shares, excluding own shares.

Revenue

During the 12 months of the 2025 financial year, the Infortar group’s consolidated revenue increased by EUR 465.225 million, reaching EUR 1,837.000 million (consolidated revenue for the 12 months of 2024 amounted to EUR 1,371.775 million). The addition of new companies to the consolidation group compared to the previous year had a significant positive impact.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

The 60 percent increase in EBITDA was primarily driven by the full 12-month consolidation of Tallink Grupp, an approximately EUR 12 million improvement in Elenger’s EBITDA and the contribution from the agriculture segment, including Estonia Farmid and Halinga.

The Maritime Transport segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 119.528 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 175.181 million in the 2024 financial year). Tallink’s 2024 results were primarily impacted by the challenging economic environment in its home markets and the lowest level of consumer confidence in the past decade.

The Energy segment’s EBITDA amounted to EUR 89.323 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 77.235 million in the 2024 financial year). The profitability of the Energy segment was positively influenced by the results of network companies.

In the Real Estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of the separate real estate companies. Real Estate EBITDA totalled EUR 14.748 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 14.309 million in the 2024 financial year). Additionally, the Rimi Logistics Centre was included in the reporting in the 2025 financial year.

Total Profit

The consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 69.857 million (EUR 193.670 million in the 2024 financial year). Excluding the one-off gain from the Tallink acquisition in 2024, the underlying profitability of the Group improved in 2025.

Financing

Loan and lease liabilities totalled EUR 1,071.353 million in the 2025 financial year (EUR 1,223.287 million in the 2024 financial year). The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.0.

Dividends

In accordance with the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least EUR 1 per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made in two instalments. The Management Board of Infortar Group intends, in coordination with the Supervisory Board, to propose a dividend of EUR 3.02 per share for the 2025 financial year. According to the proposal, the payments will be made in July and December 2026.

The dividend consists of three components:

EUR 1 per share, paid in accordance with the dividend policy;

the dividend received from AS Tallink Grupp, 1.48 euros per share;

an additional dividend 0.54 euros per share, paid based on the 2025 financial results.

The total number of Infortar shares amounts to 21 166 239 from which the company’s own shares shall be deducted.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(in thousands of EUR) 31.12.25 31.12.24 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 219 771 167 579 Short-term derivatives 4 732 8 333 Settled derivative receivables 1 823 676 Trade receivables 153 473 155 351 Prepaid taxes 5 659 3 831 Trade and other receivables 38 878 38 517 Prepayments for inventories 476 2 498 Inventories 90 672 215 914 Biological assets 1 545 941 Total current assets 517 029 593 640 Non-current assets Investments in associates 21 412 16 603 Long-term derivative instruments 1 079 3 214 Long-term loans and other receivables 4 548 9 055 Deferred tax asset 27 100 26 108 Investment property 66 872 67 931 Property, plant and equipment 1 871 970 1 909 458 Intangible assets 37 930 38 874 Right-of-use assets 39 645 47 598 Biological assets 9 022 2 753 Total non-current assets 2 079 578 2 121 594 TOTAL ASSETS 2 596 607 2 715 234 (in thousands of EUR) 31.12.25 31.12.24 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 338 515 497 162 Lease liabilities 10 029 9 020 Payables to suppliers 123 330 87 941 Tax obligations 44 972 49 354 Buyers' advances 38 621 31 126 Settled derivatives 4 156 8 728 Other current liabilities 69 677 63 431 Short term derivatives 9 552 27 704 Total current liabilities 638 852 774 466 Non-current liabilities Long-term provisions 8 695 9 946 Deferred taxes 1 894 2 816 Other long-term liabilities 46 028 43 209 Long-term derivatives 2 925 1 471 Loan liabilities 686 187 676 670 Lease liabilities 36 622 40 435 Total non-current liabilities 782 351 774 547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 421 203 1 549 013 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -790 -72 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 10 099 6 223 Hedging reserve -7 260 -21 674 Unrealised exchange rate differences 1 167 45 Post-employment benefit obligation reserve -559 -185 Retained earnings from previous periods 884 204 890 167 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 921 674 909 317 Non-controlling interest(s) 253 730 256 904 Total equity 1 175 404 1 166 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 596 607 2 715 234





Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

(in thousands of EUR) 12 months 2025 12 months 2024 Revenue 1 837 000 1 371 775 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -1 596 485 -1 243 034 Write-down of receivables -673 -113 Gross profit 239 842 128 628 Marketing expenses -46 571 -21 086 General administrative expenses -94 178 -50 438 Profit (loss) from derivative financial instruments 10 847 26 672 Profit (loss) from biological assets 5 412 -139 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property -2 868 -949 Profit (loss) from changes in the fair value of fixed assets -9 265 -8 691 Other operating revenue 10 080 4 682 Other operating expenses -4 291 -1 655 Operating profit 109 008 77 024 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 4 247 22 974 Financial income and expenses Income from financial investments 19 008 13 392 Other financial investments -2 592 -50 Interest expense -45 749 -38 274 Interest income 3 070 4 979 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates 244 100 Gain from bargain purchase 0 93 659 Total financial income and expenses -26 019 73 806 Profit before tax 87 236 173 804 Corporate income tax -17 379 19 866 Profit for the financial year 69 857 193 670 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 70 550 191 253 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -693 2 417 Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations -374 -141 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Revaluation of risk hedging instruments 14 414 -45 792 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 1 122 53 Total of other comprehensive income 15 162 -45 880 Total income 85 019 147 790 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 85 712 145 373 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest -693 2 417 Ordinary earnings per share (in EUR per share) 3,43 9,36 Diluted earnings per share (in EUR per share) 3,37 9,12





Consolidated statement of cash flows statement

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 12 months

2025 12 months

2024 Profit for the financial year 69 857 193 670 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 118 911 68 251 Fair value adjustment of equity investment -4 247 -22 974 Change in the value of derivatives 3 433 -1 483 Other financial income/expenses -15 585 -112 030 Calculated interest expenses 45 749 38 274 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -479 -955 Income from grants recognised as revenue -1 791 -643 Corporate income tax expense 17 379 -19 866 Recognition and adjustment of provisions 3 519 -321 Total adjustments 166 889 -51 747 Income tax paid -18 302 -10 551 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -195 52 023 Change in inventories 131 377 -12 831 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities 36 289 -80 954 Change in biological assets -1 944 -322 Total cash flows from operating activities 383 971 89 288 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of associates 12 0 Net cash flows on acquisition of subsidiaries -43 881 -111 684 Received dividends 0 20 862 Given loans 4 513 1 918 Interest received 3 043 4 953 Purchases Investment property -3 348 -10 352 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -76 747 -27 835 Proceeds from sale of property 84 584 1 561 Total cash flows used in investing activities -31 824 -120 577 Cash flows used in financing activities 12 months

2025 12 months

2024 Proceeds from targeted financing 4 196 225 Changes in overdraft 1 224 12 863 Proceeds from borrowings 103 379 358 731 Repayments of borrowings -271 067 -151 790 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -13 839 -11 300 Interest paid -46 617 -39 153 Dividends paid -76 513 -60 997 Gain from share emission -718 3 174 Total cash flows used in financing activities -299 955 111 753 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 52 192 80 464 Cash at the beginning of the year 167 579 87 115 Cash at the end of the period 219 771 167 579 Net (decrease)/increase in cash 52 192 80 464





Infortar operates in seven countries. the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport. energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% share in Tallink Grupp. a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141.000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 109 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 4 affiliated companies and 4 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6466 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor

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